Buckle up: Megan Thee Stallion is joining the MCU

It’s the team-up of your dreams. Rapper, actor and all-round superstar Megan Thee Stallion will be making her MCU debut this week.

That’s right: the rapper told New York Magazine’s The Cut that she would be appearing in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which tells the story of Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, as she tries to balance becoming a Hulk with being a high-flying lawyer.

Though not many details have been released about her appearance, it is expected that Stallion will be playing herself (though fans are hoping she plays a new character) – and given that the show is a legal drama, she might well be playing a customer of Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk.

It has been a busy year for the rapper.

Alongside playing multiple gigs across the world (a recent one was at the Brixton Academy), she has been releasing collaborations with numerous artists over the past two years, singing with stars from Dua Lipa in Sweetest Pie to Cardi B for female anthem WAP.

Excitingly, she also released her first new album in three years, Traumazine, earlier in August. In addition to being a charts success, the rapper garnered rave reviews for her combination of confessional songs and bops.

Earlier this month, she also made her first acting appearance in Starz’s strip-club drama P-Valley, playing her own alter-ego Tina Snow.

“My alter egos have been people that I had to be at those times to be like my armor, like my shield,” Megan Thee Stallion told the magazine during her interview.

“I had to be Hot-Girl Meg at that time. I had to be Tina Snow at that time. I had to be Megan Thee Stallion at that time. I love [Traumazine] because I feel like it’s just me talking. It’s just Megan. It’s not me having to be anybody else.”

She will also be appearing in Larry Charles’ re-make of The Parent Trap – a musical called F***ing Identical Twins – later this year, as well as Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s feminist documentary series Gutsy.

During her interview, Megan Thee Stallion also spoke about how she took inspiration from fellow rappers such as Ice Cube and Queen Latifah, who had also moved into acting.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,’ Megan said in her interview.

“I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress. I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”