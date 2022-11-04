The Buckle, Inc.'s (NYSE:BKE) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 25% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Buckle's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Buckle is:

65% = US$252m ÷ US$389m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.65 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Buckle's Earnings Growth And 65% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Buckle has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 30% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 26% net income growth seen by Buckle over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then performed a comparison between Buckle's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 32% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for BKE? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Buckle Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Buckle is 27%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 73%. So it seems that Buckle is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Buckle is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Buckle's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

