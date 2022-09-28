Buckinghamshire cottage featured in The Vicar of Dibley for sale for first time in 60 years

(ES Composite)

A chocolate-box cottage that featured in BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley is for sale for the first time in 60 years.

The show's central character Geraldine Granger, played by Dawn French, lived next door to Church Cottage which has been listed for £900,000 through Savills.

Located in Turville, near Henley-on-Thames, the Grade II-listed home is in the grounds of St Mary the Virgin Church - which was Dibley's St Barnabas Church in the TV series which ran from 1994 to 2007.

With its charming period cottages, some with thatched roofs, surrounded by rolling hills, Turville has also been used as a setting in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Goodnight Mister Tom, Midsomer Murders and Killing Eve.

The two-bedroom Church Cottage spans 870sq ft and, having had one long-term tenant since the early 1960s, is now for sale in need of extensive modernisation.

The living room at Church Cottage (Savills)

“The village is renowned for its charming period cottages, and where [Church Cottage] is located in the churchyard is a very unique position,” says local agent Charlie Chavasse. “It’s got beautiful surroundings with the Cobstone Windmill at Churthe top of the hill; the popular pub in the village; the walks and countryside around it.”

Covering 870 square feet, Church Cottage is being marketed as a doer-upper project.

The cottage’s white front door opens on to the sitting room, where an open fireplace spans one wall. Adjoining it is a sparse kitchen – a little different to Granger’s cluttered, homely one in the series.

Two double bedrooms are located upstairs, overlooking the village green, church and hilltop to the front. There’s also a cellar and rear garden with a greenhouse and shed.

Church Cottage is located within the grounds of St Mary the Virgin Church, which was used as St Barnabas Church in the series (Savills)

According to Mr Chavasse, the property offers freedom for prospective buyers. “You just can’t buy period, character properties to make your own mark on…Having a blank canvas to make your dream home in a chocolate-box cottage is quite rare these days.”

He adds: “[It would suit] someone, possibly from London, who wants a countryside bolthole where they can come out of the hustle and bustle of the town and read a book in the winter; go for lovely country walks; cycle around the area.”

The cottage, for sale after 60 years, is billed as a “blank canvas” for prospective buyers (Savills)

Church Cottage has been home to one long-term tenant since the early 1960s, who recently moved out. As a consequence, the owners have decided to sell, bringing the property to the market for the first time in more than 60 years.

“It has been very exciting to own a property that has appeared in such a popular sitcom and its connection with the Vicar of Dibley has often proved an interesting talking point among friends and family,” said the owners, who did not wish to be named. “It was lovely to see the house on screen and I hope the new owners will be very happy here.”

In recent years, other properties featured in the series have hit the market, with Dibley Manor, home of wealthy councillor David Horton, listed for £3.95 million in 2017. Last year, nearby Windmill Cottage, the home of parish councillor Jim Trott, sold for £664,000.