Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth Should 'Rest For At Least The Next Two Weeks'

Carly Ledbetter
Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health on Friday, more than a week after the sovereign was hospitalized.

“Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks,” the palace said in a statement. “The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.”

