Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth Should 'Rest For At Least The Next Two Weeks'

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth, who was hospitalized more than a week ago, had been advised to rest

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health on Friday, more than a week after the sovereign was hospitalized.

“Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks,” the palace said in a statement. “The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.