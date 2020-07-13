Buckingham Palace launches gin created from the Queen's home-grown ingredients

You can buy gin created from ingredients sourced in the Queen's garden. (Getty Images)

We’re unlikely to ever be invited to meander the perfectly manicured gardens of Buckingham Palace but, what about if we could taste some of the fruits of it?

The Royal Collection Trust, a department of the Royal Household, has today launched a premium small-batch London dry gin for sale in its shops.

The spirit is infused with citrus and herbal notes derived from 12 botanicals, several of which are from Buckingham Palace garden itself, including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves.

The Buckingham Palace gin will also be served at official events at the Palace. This means that you can serve your family a G&T that is - quite literally - fit for royalty.

For the perfect thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon.

Buy it: Buckingham Palace Gin | £40 from The Royal Collection Trust

All profits from sales of the gin go to The Royal Collection Trust, a registered charity, and help fund the care and conservation of the Royal Collection, and the promotion of access and enjoyment of the Collection through exhibitions, publications, loans and educational programmes.

And, if gin isn’t your thing but you’re still keen for a taste of royal life, then check out the Duchy Organic’s range at Waitrose.

Founded by HRH The Prince of Wales as Duchy Originals, and now run by Waitrose & Partners and known as Waitrose Duchy Organic, this range of premium products spans fruits, vegetables and meats.

These stem ginger biscuits, baked in the heart of the Scottish Highland using flour from wheat grown on Duchy Home Farm at Highgrove, are particularly note-worthy.