Buckhorn sports pad decision deferred to June

trent lakes

Buckhorn sports pad decision deferred to June

Trent Lakes township council voted Tuesday to defer a decision until late June regarding discussion of the Buckhorn sports pad. Coun. Peter Franzen presented a motion at council’s regular meeting to delay any further discussions or resolutions on the proposed sports pad until after the Oct. 24 municipal election. But since council, at its last meeting, had asked the Buckhorn Community Centre to supply it with information regarding possible sale of its land to council, it was decided to wait until that information has been received.

events

Lakefield Literary Festival cancelled again

LAKEFIELD — The Lakefield Literary Festival has been cancelled for the third year in a year. “Due to the ongoing pandemic and our desire to exercise an abundance of caution, the Lakefield Literary Festival will extend its hiatus until 2023,” organizers have announced. The next festival is scheduled to take place July 14 and 15, 2023 with a return to its original core elements. That means two authors will be presenting on the Friday evening of the 2023 event. The children’s tent will offer its program on the Saturday morning at Cenotaph Park, two authors will present on Saturday afternoon and a headlining author on Saturday night. The adult author events will be held at the Lakefield United Church on Regent Street, with author signings and small reception. It is hoped this will more directly involve the village of Lakefield and offer more available seating capacity. The festival celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019. More updates on the 2023 festival will be posted at lakefieldliteraryfestival.com.

events

Celebrate all things royal in Westwood

WESTWOOD — In honour of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee — 70 years on the throne — the Asphodel-Norwood Cultural and Heritage Committee will be celebrating with the All Things Royal on June 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heritage Centre in Westwood. There will be children’s activities, tea, cupcakes and a walk-through history with an exhibit offering an historical perspective of Queen Elizabeth through local newspaper accounts and visual displays. Several platinum jubilee projects in the area have received funding from the Canadian Heritage department too. The Selwyn Public Library is getting $3,836 for the Platinum Jubilee Memengwaa Garden in Bridgenorth, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 239 in Bobcaygeon is getting $3,445 for its celebration while the New Horizons Band in Peterborough is getting $4,000 to stage a jubilee celebration concert.

events

Hiawatha Indigenous Day set for June 18

HIAWATHA — Serpent Mounds Park at Hiawatha First Nation will be the site of its Indigenous Day celebrations and activities June 18, rain or shine, from dawn until dusk. All members of the public are invited to attend the free event. There will Indigenous crafts and an artisan market, an Indigenous artist showcase, tours of Serpent Mounds, demonstrations, fishing derby, regatta, corn hole tournament, children’s activities and food. National Indigenous People’s Day is observed in Canada every year on June 21, marking the summer solstice which reflects the spiritual importance of the solstice to Indigenous peoples.

events

Millbrook holding Kick-Off to Summer event

MILLBROOK — The Millbrook Business Improvement Area is organizing a Kick-Off to Summer event June 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on King Street in Millbrook. There will be a kids’ zone, food trucks, giveaways, raffles, live entertainment, adult garden area and craft vendors. There will also be a dunk tank with local politicians and others who have volunteered to be “dunked.”

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

  

