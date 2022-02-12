Buckhorn emergency food program on hold

BUCKHORN — Trent Lakes councillors voted at a recent council meeting that before supporting a planned emergency food program in Buckhorn, they wished to hear from its organizers.

The Buckhorn District Lions Club has offered to operate the program and other community members are also willing to help, according to a notice of motion from Mayor Janet Clarkson.

An inconsistent food supply for those in need is a reality in these times and there is no other emergency food bank option five days a week in the municipality, Clarkson noted in the motion.

“We’ve got so many people today who are making $15 to $18 an hour and by the time those people put gas in the car they are stretched,” she told council.

“I don’t want this to drag on because in the dead of winter is when we’ve got the biggest need. When we’ve got the momentum that we have you can defer and defer and defer until you’ve lost your initiative.”

Clarkson said she preferred to see staff work immediately toward an agreement between the township and organizers.

The program would operate as a pilot project for six months, three to five days a week from 3 to 6 p.m., she said. Volunteers are on deck and local stores have offered to donate shelving and start-up food.

The Kawartha Food Share central warehouse in Peterborough is also on board to supply food, she said.

The proposed site is at the Ontario Provincial Police community policing office at the library in Buckhorn.

But Coun. Carol Armstrong called the program “a solution looking for a problem.”

“I think it’s great that the Lions Club is ready and willing and initiating activities to help those in our community and certainly food insecurity is one of those problems,” she said.

But the Trent Lakes Outreach Centre, which operates a food bank once a month, already has “a robust process for supporting those in emergency need. So I think the safety net is already there.”

She also said it could interfere with the OPP office’s work.

“I think this is being railroaded through council without proper process and without substantial data to support it,” Armstrong said.

Lions club members have been in touch with Trent Lakes Outreach, but it is not interested in collaborating, Clarkson said, and conversations with the OPP are “proceeding well.”

Council will ask a delegation from the Lions club to attend a meeting and comments will also be sought from the OPP, the township library board and the Trent Lakes Outreach Centre.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

