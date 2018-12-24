Buckeyes' Meyer to teach, be assistant AD after he retires FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches from he sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, in West Lafayette, Ind. Retiring Ohio State coach Urban Meyer isn't easing out of the job just yet, not as long as there's one more game to win. Buckeyes players said this week that Meyer has been at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for every practice and is fully engaged in preparations for the Rose Bowl. As usual, he's still sweating the small stuff. That kind of intensity made him one of the greatest college coaches of all time, but it also hastened his exit from the game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will teach a class in the university's business school and become an assistant athletic director after he retires following the Rose Bowl.

Meyer will co-teach ''Leadership and Character'' during the spring semester and be available to up to 198 students. Meyer's teaching partner will be Army Lt. Col. Charles Buchanan, a senior lecturer at the business school who spent 15 years serving tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo.

Athletic director Gene Smith has not defined Meyer's role in the athletic department.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meyer announced on Dec. 4 he would retire after the Buckeyes' game against Washington on Jan. 1. He said he needed to leave because of debilitating headaches caused by a cyst in his brain. His season started with a three-game suspension over mismanagement of now-fired assistant Zach Smith, who had been accused of domestic abuse.

Columbus television station WBNS first reported Meyer's teaching plans, and Cleveland.com first reported his athletic department job.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25