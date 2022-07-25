Buck O’Neil gets his day in the sun. Here’s what Ken Burns, others had to say: Podcast

Buck O’Neil had his day in the sun.

Then again, when did it ever feel like anything but a sunny day when you were around baseball’s greatest ambassador?

O’Neil was enshrined in Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, and Star columnist Vahe Gregorian was on hand to cover the event. On today’s episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast you’ll hear a conversation between Gregorian and filmmaker Ken Burns, whose 1994 documentary miniseries “Baseball” thrust O’Neil into the national spotlight.

You’ll also hear a conversation between Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City — founded by O’Neil — and former Star columnist Joe Posnanski. Poz worked with O’Neil on the book, “The Soul of Baseball,” as they traveled the nation and spoke with former Negro Leagues players.

Story links:

