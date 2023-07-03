Buck Moon: July supermoon to appear brighter than usual in the sky this week

The Buck Moon lit up the blue sky as it rose over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear

The Moon will have us gazing at the sky on Monday evening as it appears brighter and larger than usual.

July's full Moon, known as a Buck Moon, will be closer than normal in its orbit around the Earth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Moon is set to rise at around 22:14 BST in the UK and will appear full for up to three days, according to Nasa.

The best time to see the supermoon event will be earlier in the night across England, Wales, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

As the night progresses, visibility may lessen as clouds and rain fill the skies for much of central Scotland.

After midnight, an area of cloud and rain will spread across southern parts of the UK too.

The Moon reached peak illumination at 12:39 BST (07:39 Eastern Time) on Monday, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The Almanac, which has published astronomical data for centuries, said the Buck Moon will orbit closer to the Earth than full Moons we have already had this year.

August's full Moon will be the only super moon closer to the Earth this year, the publication said.

The full Moon in July was given the Native American name of Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer are in full growth mode in July, according to the Royal Observatory. Bucks shed and regrow their antlers.

Here are some of pictures of the Buck Moon from around the world on Monday:

The dark sky in Stockingford, Warwickshire, was illuminated by the orange tones of the Buck Moon

The full moon rose above the Ancient Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, in Sounion, Greece

A full moon sets behind the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey

New York City's iconic Statue of Liberty shared the skyline with the Buck Moon

Spectators watching a sports game do not appear to notice the full moon behind them in Kutaisi, Georgia

The moon rose above the Virgin Mary Chaldean Cathedral in Iraq's Basra city

The supermoon was spotted next to a street lamp light in L'Aquila, Italy