Buchmann wins Lloseta-Andratx with solo attack
Report
Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) soloed to victory at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana - the second race of the Challenge Mallorca series, after a daring descent on the penultimate climb of the race.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won the sprint for second place, beating Buchmann's teammate Gregor Mühlberger.
The German formed part of an elite lead group on the penultimate climb of the day, the Coll de Puig Major (4.8km at 5.4 per cent). He followed Marc Soler (Movistar) as the Spaniard kicked the attacking off towards the top, with Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) and Soler's teammate Alejandro Valverde joining them out front.
Buchmann didn't hang around though, pushing on down the descent and leaving his fellow escapees behind. He quickly built up a 30-second lead as the 20-man group behind struggled to co-operate on the road to Deià.
Despite a 4.4km climb laying in the final 10km, the 27-year-old persevered on the run-in, holding on to his advantage over the Coll den Bleda and kick to the line to comfortably take his first win of the 2020 season.
How it unfolded
Five climbs lay between the riders and the finish, for a race that is usually the toughest of the Challenge Mallorca. Three-time winner Tim Wellens wasn't back to try and make it a fourth in a row, leaving the race wide open.
With climbing from the off, it was no surprise that the attacks flew early on. Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) was among the leading instigators. Juan Fernando Calle (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Joan Bou (Fundación-Orbea), Damian Lüscher (Swiss Racing Academy), Isaac Serrano (Burgos-BH) and Robert Scott (Canyon dhb p/b Soreen) soon joined the German to form the break of the day.
After an hour of racing, they were almost four minutes up the road, and so the race settled into that familiar pattern with Movistar controlling the pace at the front of the peloton, keeping the break at a reasonable distance.
With 100km covered, the lead group started to struggle on the day's fourth climb, the Coll de sa Batalla. Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) bridged across the gap as his compatriot, the 1.92m tall Politt, struggled on the slopes.
Over the top of the climb, Kämna was out front alone with Bou 20 seconds in arrears and the peloton a further 20 seconds back, having absorbed the remainder of the break. The main climb of the day, the Coll de Puig Major (4.8km at 5.4 per cent) lay in wait for the fireworks to begin, while the Coll den Bleda (4.4km at 5 per cent) would come just 6km from the uphill finish in Deià.
Marc Soler (Movistar) kicked the action off on Puig Major, while Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) punctured at an inopportune time. Soler's kick didn't stick though, and Movistar returned to the head of the peloton, chasing Kämna.
Soler went again at the top of the climb, taking Kämna's teammate Emanuel Buchmann with him to form a lead trio. Kämna didn't hang on for long, dropping back as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) bridged across to the lead.
Buchmann went solo on the descent, taking a 15-second advantage with him, while the chase group caught Valverde, Soler and Vanhoucke at the 10km to go mark and slowed the chase.
The German, who finished fourth overall in the 2019 Tour de France, flew down through Soller and hit the final climb with a 35-second advantage.
Even with 10km still to race and three men from Movistar in the chase group, there was to be no stopping Buchmann, who duly crossed the line alone to take the victory.
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3:55:53
2
Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
0:00:38
3
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
4
Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
5
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6
Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
7
Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8
Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
9
Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Xstra
10
Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12
Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13
Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
14
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
15
Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
16
Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
17
Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18
Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland
19
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
20
Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
21
Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
22
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23
Enric mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
0:00:51
24
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:02:58
25
Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26
Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra
27
Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
28
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
29
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
30
Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
31
Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
32
Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33
Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
34
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
35
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
36
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
37
Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
38
Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
39
Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Canyon-Sram Racing
40
Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
41
Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
42
Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
43
Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
44
Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
45
Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
46
Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
47
Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
48
Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
49
Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
50
Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51
Jose Manuel Gutierrez Revuelta (Spa) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico
52
Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
53
Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54
Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
55
David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico
56
Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:03:07
57
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
58
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
59
Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:03:31
60
Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
0:03:54
61
Paolo Totò (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega
0:04:04
62
Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa) Kometa Xstra
0:05:36
63
Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
0:06:12
64
Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:06:21
65
Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
0:07:25
66
Maximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
0:08:07
67
Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
0:09:28
68
Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
69
Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
70
Dario Puccioni (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega
71
Erik Fetter (Hun) Kometa Xstra
72
Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
73
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
74
Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
75
Joan bou Company (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
76
Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
77
Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
78
Claudio Imhof (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
79
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
80
Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-seguros RGA
81
Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
82
Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
83
Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:12:03
84
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra
85
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:12:07
86
Carl Ljunggren (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling
87
Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
88
Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:12:16
89
Julian Braun (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
90
Scott Quincey (Swi) Switzerland
91
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
92
Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra
93
Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
95
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-wanty Gobert
96
Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega
97
Yurgen Clesman Ramirez Uzcategui (Ven) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico
98
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
99
Fabio van den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
101
Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
102
Gilles de Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-baloise
103
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
104
Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
105
Aaron van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106
Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
107
Antonio Santoro (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega
108
Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
109
Callum Macleod (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
110
Thery Schir (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
111
Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
112
Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113
Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
114
Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
115
Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
116
Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
117
Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
118
Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
119
Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
0:13:09
120
Damian Lüscher (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
0:15:41
121
Francesco Zandri (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega
122
Robert Scott (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
0:16:29
123
Valère Thiébaud (Swi) Switzerland
124
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
125
José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
126
Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
127
Riccardo Verza (Ita) Kometa Xstra
128
Mattia Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
129
Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
130
Jonas Härtig (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
131
Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
132
Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
133
Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
134
Emil Andersson (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling
135
Franklín Chacón (Ven) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico
136
Federico Burchio (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega
137
Jean-pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
138
Etienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
OTL
Fernando Lopes Gonzalez (Spa) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico
0:20:33
OTL
Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Spa) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico
0:23:28
OTL
Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
0:27:00
OTL
Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
OTL
Ruben Eggenberg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
OTL
Nico Selenati (Swi) Switzerland
OTL
Alfdan de Decker (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
DNF
Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNF
Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNF
Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNF
Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
DNF
Alejandro Regueiro Perez (Spa) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico
DNF
Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
DNF
Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
DNF
Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
DNF
Ollie Morgan (GBr) Memil Pro Cycling
DNF
Willhelm Wallinder (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling
DNF
Wincent Wallinder (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling
DNF
Christoffer Eriksson (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling
DNF
Andreas Andersson (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling
DNF
Matteo Rotondi (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega
DNF
Laurin Bachmann (Swi) Switzerland