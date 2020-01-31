Buchmann wins Lloseta-Andratx with solo attack

Emanuel Buchmann wins the second race at the 2020 Challenge Mallorca
Image 1 of 12

Emanuel Buchmann makes Alejandro Valverde suffer at the Challenge Mallorca
Image 2 of 12

The riders roll out on day 2 of the Mallorca Challenge
Image 3 of 12

The peloton rolls out for day 2 at the 2020 Mallorca Challenge
Image 4 of 12

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the front at the Mallorca Challenge
Image 5 of 12

Nils Politt was in the early break of the day
Image 6 of 12

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Image 7 of 12

Emanuel Buchmann wins race 2 at the Challenge Mallorca
Image 8 of 12

Marc Soler leads the chase at the Challenge Mallorca
Image 9 of 12

Emanuel Buchmann celebrates with his Bora-Hansgrohe team
Image 10 of 12

Emanuel Buchmann celebrates with his directeur sportif
Image 11 of 12

Emanuel Buchmann wins the second race at the 2020 Challenge Mallorca
Image 12 of 12

Diego Rosa (Arkea Samsic)
Report

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) soloed to victory at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana - the second race of the Challenge Mallorca series, after a daring descent on the penultimate climb of the race.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won the sprint for second place, beating Buchmann's teammate Gregor Mühlberger.

The German formed part of an elite lead group on the penultimate climb of the day, the Coll de Puig Major (4.8km at 5.4 per cent). He followed Marc Soler (Movistar) as the Spaniard kicked the attacking off towards the top, with Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) and Soler's teammate Alejandro Valverde joining them out front.

Buchmann didn't hang around though, pushing on down the descent and leaving his fellow escapees behind. He quickly built up a 30-second lead as the 20-man group behind struggled to co-operate on the road to Deià.

Despite a 4.4km climb laying in the final 10km, the 27-year-old persevered on the run-in, holding on to his advantage over the Coll den Bleda and kick to the line to comfortably take his first win of the 2020 season.

How it unfolded

Five climbs lay between the riders and the finish, for a race that is usually the toughest of the Challenge Mallorca. Three-time winner Tim Wellens wasn't back to try and make it a fourth in a row, leaving the race wide open.

With climbing from the off, it was no surprise that the attacks flew early on. Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) was among the leading instigators. Juan Fernando Calle (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Joan Bou (Fundación-Orbea), Damian Lüscher (Swiss Racing Academy), Isaac Serrano (Burgos-BH) and Robert Scott (Canyon dhb p/b Soreen) soon joined the German to form the break of the day.

After an hour of racing, they were almost four minutes up the road, and so the race settled into that familiar pattern with Movistar controlling the pace at the front of the peloton, keeping the break at a reasonable distance.

With 100km covered, the lead group started to struggle on the day's fourth climb, the Coll de sa Batalla. Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) bridged across the gap as his compatriot, the 1.92m tall Politt, struggled on the slopes.

Over the top of the climb, Kämna was out front alone with Bou 20 seconds in arrears and the peloton a further 20 seconds back, having absorbed the remainder of the break. The main climb of the day, the Coll de Puig Major (4.8km at 5.4 per cent) lay in wait for the fireworks to begin, while the Coll den Bleda (4.4km at 5 per cent) would come just 6km from the uphill finish in Deià.

Marc Soler (Movistar) kicked the action off on Puig Major, while Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) punctured at an inopportune time. Soler's kick didn't stick though, and Movistar returned to the head of the peloton, chasing Kämna.

Soler went again at the top of the climb, taking Kämna's teammate Emanuel Buchmann with him to form a lead trio. Kämna didn't hang on for long, dropping back as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) bridged across to the lead.

Buchmann went solo on the descent, taking a 15-second advantage with him, while the chase group caught Valverde, Soler and Vanhoucke at the 10km to go mark and slowed the chase.

The German, who finished fourth overall in the 2019 Tour de France, flew down through Soller and hit the final climb with a 35-second advantage.

Even with 10km still to race and three men from Movistar in the chase group, there was to be no stopping Buchmann, who duly crossed the line alone to take the victory.

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

3:55:53

2

Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

0:00:38

3

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

4

Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic

5

Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

6

Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

7

Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

8

Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

9

Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Xstra

10

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

11

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

12

Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

13

Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

14

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

15

Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

16

Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

17

Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal

18

Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland

19

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

20

Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

21

Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

22

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

23

Enric mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team

0:00:51

24

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:02:58

25

Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

26

Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra

27

Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

28

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

29

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

30

Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

31

Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH

32

Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

33

Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

34

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

35

Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

36

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

37

Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

38

Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

39

Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Canyon-Sram Racing

40

Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

41

Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH

42

Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

43

Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing

44

Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

45

Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

46

Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

47

Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

48

Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

49

Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH

50

Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

51

Jose Manuel Gutierrez Revuelta (Spa) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico

52

Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

53

Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

54

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

55

David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico

56

Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:03:07

57

Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

58

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

59

Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:03:31

60

Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing

0:03:54

61

Paolo Totò (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega

0:04:04

62

Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa) Kometa Xstra

0:05:36

63

Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal

0:06:12

64

Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:06:21

65

Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

0:07:25

66

Maximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing

0:08:07

67

Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team

0:09:28

68

Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW

69

Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal

70

Dario Puccioni (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega

71

Erik Fetter (Hun) Kometa Xstra

72

Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

73

Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

74

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

75

Joan bou Company (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

76

Jonathan Bögli (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

77

Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland

78

Claudio Imhof (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic

79

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

80

Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-seguros RGA

81

Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH

82

Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH

83

Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:12:03

84

Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra

85

Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:12:07

86

Carl Ljunggren (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling

87

Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW

88

Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:12:16

89

Julian Braun (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW

90

Scott Quincey (Swi) Switzerland

91

Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

92

Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra

93

Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

94

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH

95

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-wanty Gobert

96

Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega

97

Yurgen Clesman Ramirez Uzcategui (Ven) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico

98

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

99

Fabio van den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

100

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo

101

Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

102

Gilles de Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-baloise

103

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

104

Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic

105

Aaron van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

106

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

107

Antonio Santoro (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega

108

Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

109

Callum Macleod (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing

110

Thery Schir (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

111

Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

112

Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

113

Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

114

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

115

Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH

116

Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team

117

Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

118

Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

119

Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team

0:13:09

120

Damian Lüscher (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

0:15:41

121

Francesco Zandri (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega

122

Robert Scott (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing

0:16:29

123

Valère Thiébaud (Swi) Switzerland

124

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

125

José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

126

Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

127

Riccardo Verza (Ita) Kometa Xstra

128

Mattia Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

129

Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

130

Jonas Härtig (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW

131

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic

132

Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

133

Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

134

Emil Andersson (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling

135

Franklín Chacón (Ven) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico

136

Federico Burchio (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega

137

Jean-pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe

138

Etienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM

OTL

Fernando Lopes Gonzalez (Spa) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico

0:20:33

OTL

Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Spa) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico

0:23:28

OTL

Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

0:27:00

OTL

Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

OTL

Ruben Eggenberg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

OTL

Nico Selenati (Swi) Switzerland

OTL

Alfdan de Decker (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

DNF

Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo

DNF

Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

DNF

Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic

DNF

Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing

DNF

Alejandro Regueiro Perez (Spa) Gios - Kiwi Atlantico

DNF

Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW

DNF

Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW

DNF

Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW

DNF

Ollie Morgan (GBr) Memil Pro Cycling

DNF

Willhelm Wallinder (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling

DNF

Wincent Wallinder (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling

DNF

Christoffer Eriksson (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling

DNF

Andreas Andersson (Swe) Memil Pro Cycling

DNF

Matteo Rotondi (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega

DNF

Laurin Bachmann (Swi) Switzerland

