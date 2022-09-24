Bucherer Teamed up With Three Swiss Clockmakers for a Very Blue Collaboration

Bucherer has re-entered its blue period.

In 2016, the Swiss jeweler and watchmaker launched its first Bucherer Blue collection after convincing nine brands—including Audemars Piguet and Jaeger-LeCoultre—to produce watches in the color that would sell exclusively at its boutiques. For its latest installment, the brand worked with trailblazers like H.Moser & Cie, Girard-Perregaux and L’Epee on a stylish new trio of time tellers.

Girard-Perregaux’s Tourbillion with Three Bridges for Bucherer Blue

Girard-Perregaux reimagined its famous Tourbillion with Three Bridges for this special collaboration. Unique markings in blue hues can be found on the barrel and bridges of the piece. It has a 60-hour power reserve and can be yours for $167,000.

H. Moser & Cie’s Streamliner Tourbillion (pictured at the top of this post) is now the first limited-edition Streamliner made exclusively for a retail partner. In homage to the Bucherer Blue line, H. Moser & Cie artisans placed 60 baguette-cut blue sapphires (totaling nearly 3 carats) along its bezel, which offer a sparkling accent to its blue fume dial. The watch is also the first edition to feature a double-hairspring tourbillion movement in a Streamliner case. The watch, which achieves a 72-hour power reserve, is available for $119,900.

L’Epée 1839’s Time Fast special-release for Bucherer Blue

Noted table clockmaker L’Epée 1839 is the final collaborator and its contribution is more suited for your desk than your wrist. Housed in a kinetic sculpture that mirrors 50s race cars, its Time Fast model features a digital display along the left side. The body and rims of the limited-edition model come dressed in an electrifying shade of blue. Its engine houses a tiered movement that provides an impressive eight-day power reserve—yours for $34,000.

All three special editions are available now in just 18 pieces each. Visit Bucherer.com to stake your claim before they’re all gone.

