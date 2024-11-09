'Buchecha' is back: Marcus Almeida squeezes Amir Aliakbari into submission at ONE 169

"Buchecha" is back.

For the first time since 2023, Marcus Almeida stepped into the cage Friday at ONE 169. For the first time since 2022, he won.

Almeida (5-1) handled opponent Amir Aliakbari (14-4) with relative ease as he secured a fight-ending rear-naked choke to win at 3:15 of Round 1. The bout took place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, Almeida is now a free agent. Prior to the fight, he expressed frustration with inactivity in an interview with MMA Junkie.

Almeida, 34, is a 4th degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts with multiple World jiu-jitsu, IBJJF, and ADCC championships on his resume. He transitioned to pro MMA in 2021 and has maintained a 100 percent finishing rate in wins. His lone loss was a unanimous decision dropped to Reug Reug in August 2023.

