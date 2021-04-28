Bucephalus, BMO, IGM at New 52-Week Highs on News

Baystreet.ca
·7 min read

Bucephalus Capital Corp. (C.BCA) hit a new 52-week high of 39.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today. Bucephalus has entered into a service agreement with Ninepoint Partners through its Ninepoint Digital Asset Group division.

Bank of Montreal (T.BMO) hit a new 52-week high of $117.25 on Wednesday. BMO Financial, acting as a sustainability structuring lead, has announced a financing deal with Gibson Energy Inc., a leading North American energy company.

IGM Financial Inc. (T.IGM) hit a new 52-week high of $42.55 on Wednesday. Today, Power Corporation of Canada, Canada Life and IGM Financial announced a $1.75 million contribution to Ivey Business School in London, Ontario . This gift will further support research and help develop visionary leaders who will actively participate in public policy dialogue and contribute to a stronger economic future for Canada.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (V.LME) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents on Wednesday. Laurion, at the request of the Market Surveillance group of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), advises that the Corporation is not aware of any material undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time that may be contributing to the level of trading activity of its shares.

Pollard Banknote Limited (T.PBL) hit a new 52-week high of $65.00 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote congratulates the Minnesota Lottery on the success of its $5 Chevrolet ® Silverado ® instant ticket. The game launched in early March and includes an exciting 2nd Chance promotion that will see one lucky player drive home a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado® Trail Boss. Based on the first five weeks of sales, Chevrolet Silverado® has sold a remarkable 56% higher than the average of all $5 licensed games launched since 2018.

Photon Control Inc. (T.PHO) hit a new 52-week high of $2.98 on Wednesday. Photon Control will release its 2021 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 11.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T.ARG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.20 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Atico Mining Corporation (V.ATY) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (V.BHS) hit a new 52-week high of 24.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Banc Corp. (T.BK) hit a new 52-week high of $11.44 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Black Iron Inc. (T.BKI) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T.CM) hit a new 52-week high of $127.37 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Capital Power Corporation (T.CPX) hit a new 52-week high of $39.06 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (T.CRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $16.60 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (V.CUU) hit a new 52-week high of 46.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (T.DF) hit a new 52-week high of $6.13 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Dividend Select 15 Corp. Equity Shares (T.DS) hit a new 52-week high of $7.44 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Emerita Resources Corp. (V.EMO) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Enbridge Inc. (T.ENB) hit a new 52-week high of $47.12 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Fountain Asset Corp. (V.FA) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Foraco International SA (T.FAR) hit a new 52-week high of $1.25 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T.FFN) hit a new 52-week high of $7.32 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

First National Financial Corporation (T.FN) hit a new 52-week high of $52.24 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

BMTC Group Inc. (T.GBT) hit a new 52-week high of $14.66 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (T.GIL) hit a new 52-week high of $43.46 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (T.GRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $79.93 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

GT Gold Corp. (V.GTT) hit a new 52-week high of $3.24 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Read:

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T.GWO) hit a new 52-week high of $35.58 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.HMM.A) hit a new 52-week high of $3.75 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (V.HTL) hit a new 52-week high of $1.90 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Imperial Oil Limited (T.IMO) hit a new 52-week high of $33.23 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (T.INO.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $10.18 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (T.KBL) hit a new 52-week high of $44.50 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (V.LA) hit a new 52-week high of $8.99 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Labrador Gold Corp. (V.LAB) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Life & Banc Split Corp. Class A Shares (T.LBS) hit a new 52-week high of $9.02 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. Class A Shares (T.LCS) hit a new 52-week high of $6.40 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (T.LFE) hit a new 52-week high of $4.19 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (T.LIF) hit a new 52-week high of $42.15 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Loncor Resources Inc. (T.LN) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

National Bank of Canada (T.NA) hit a new 52-week high of $89.29 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (T.NXR.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $8.94 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Oroco Resource Corp. (V.OCO) hit a new 52-week high of $2.63on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

ONEX Corporation (T.ONEX) hit a new 52-week high of $83.52 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Group Ten Metals Inc. (V.PGE) hit a new 52-week high of 47.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (T.PHX) hit a new 52-week high of $3.43 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Power Corporation of Canada (T.POW) hit a new 52-week high of $35.77 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T.PZA) hit a new 52-week high of $10.92 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T.RCH) hit a new 52-week high of $42.89 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (T.REI.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $21.02 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.


Latest Stories

  • NFL draft: Teddy Bridgwater trade shifts focus for both Broncos, Panthers

    With Teddy going to Denver, the focus shifts at the top of the draft.

  • Report: 76ers plan to pursue Kyle Lowry via sign-and-trade

    Once again, the 76ers are widely expected to be leading the charge for Kyle Lowry this summer.

  • Jonathan Drouin takes indefinite leave from Canadiens for personal reasons

    The Canadiens announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

  • Was LeBron James snubbed from Dr. J’s all-time list?

    According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.

  • Maple Leafs' Joe Thornton lists gorgeous San Jose luxury home for $9,500,000

    The five bedroom, six bathroom home comes with a stunning backyard view.

  • Jimmy Butler reveals that Kyle Lowry is his daughter’s godfather

    Butler also said that Lowry is his favorite player to compete against.

  • Olympic 'playbook' raises questions around safety of athletes

    Less than three months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to open amid a global pandemic, organizers released their latest version of the "Playbook" for athletes on Wednesday.

  • Women's world curling in Calgary gets green light, but German team in limbo

    Two Germans tested positive for COVID-19 in pre-tournament screening after arriving in Calgary.

  • TNT botches NHL promotion, mistakes Andrew Ference for Connor McDavid

    It's an honest mistake, but TNT will need to quickly figure out who the NHL's best player is, and soon.

  • Canadian women's sevens team say they were let down by bullying and harassment policy

    Coach John Tait stepped down Monday in the wake of an independent review that said the conduct did not fall within the policy’s definition of harassment or bullying.

  • Report: Raptors sign Freddie Gillespie to 2-year contract

    Toronto's rich tradition of rewarding players who outperform initial expectations continues, with Freddie Gillespie reportedly inking a two-year deal.

  • What's holding the Bruins back from meeting sky-high potential

    The secondary scoring is there, but David Pastrnak’s uneven season and the lackluster performances in the bottom six have held the Bruins back.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock didn't have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the competition for his starting job that new general manager George Paton has been promising for months. Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday. Paton might not be done, either. The Broncos own the ninth overall selection Thursday night and have had their eyes on several of the quarterback prospects rated a notch or two below Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson, who are expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively. “We’re really high on Drew,” Paton said at his pre-draft news conference last week. "I like seeing Drew here every morning when I come in. He’s working hard and trending in the right direction. As you know, he has a lot of talent. I think he’s becoming a better pro, but we’re still going to look at the quarterback position. I’ve said since I’ve gotten here that we want to bring in competition. That’s the goal, and we plan on doing that.” Bridgewater became available when the Panthers traded for former Jets QB Sam Darnold three weeks ago. Bridgewater went 4-11 as the Panthers' starter last year and struggled to win close games down the stretch. He completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Those numbers are better than Lock's. The third-year pro from Missouri tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions in 13 starts and his passer rating ranked 32nd in the NFL last season. He was 4-9 overall with 16 touchdown throws and is 8-10 in two years as Denver’s starter. After missing most of his rookie season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, Lock missed 2 1-2 games with a rotator cuff injury to his throwing shoulder and another for COVID-19 tracing in 2020. Bridgewater has a 26-23 career record as a starter over his six seasons in Minnesota, New Orleans and Carolina. The Broncos have struggled for years to find a suitable replacement for Peyton Manning, who retired a month after Denver's 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50 and is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. Manning's induction in Canton, Ohio, further highlights the franchise's serpentine search for a competent successor. The Broncos are the first team in NFL history to go five years without a playoff appearance following a championship parade, and they've had four consecutive losing seasons for the first time since ending a decade-long stretch of sub-.500 records in 1973. Among the washouts were first-round bust Paxton Lynch, the worst pick in former GM John Elway's tenure, trade dud Joe Flacco, and free agent flop Case Keenum. It was widely believed Bridgewater wouldn't become available until after the draft and maybe wouldn't join a new team until June. But, according to the NFL Network, the Panthers agreed to pay a portion of Bridgewater's salary in 2021. Bridgewater's three-year, $63 million contract signed last year calls for him to make $10 million guaranteed and up to $7 million more in 2021. The Panthers have the eighth overall pick in the draft and with Darnold in the fold can target other areas of need including offensive tackle, linebacker, tight end or cornerback. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

  • Jaw-dropping body transformation has Andy Ruiz Jr. primed for another title run

    Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.

  • Canadian Premier League delays kickoff of third season due to pandemic

    TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League, which had hoped to begin play May 22 on the Victoria Day long weekend, says it is pushing back the kickoff date for its third season."Clearly the country is struggling through a third wave of the pandemic and we need to adjust accordingly," commissioner David Clanachan said in an open letter to fans Wednesday. "We are going to delay the start of the season, but we are still completely focused and committed to playing our season."We have pivoted and we are working on a number of scenarios to adapt to the latest situation."Clanachan did not detail those options but said an update would be forthcoming May 15.Last year, the Canadian pro league staged the Island Games tournament in Charlottetown rather than a full season. The tournament ran Aug. 13 to Sept. 9 at the University of Prince Edward Island.Only four of the league's eight teams are currently in full training — Pacific FC, Cavalry FC, FC Edmonton and Atletico Ottawa (in Madrid). HFX Wanderers FC had been in full training but has been limited to working out in small groups due to tighter restrictions recently imposed in Nova Scotia.Defending champion Forge FC, York United FC and Valour FC have yet to be given the green light by local authorities to resume full training.This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Eddie Hearn talks Canelo-Saunders, Fury-Joshua, Triller and more

    Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole spoke to chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn about the upcoming title unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, how the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight is coming together and what he thinks of Triller's foray into the boxing realm.

  • Tom Brady beats Patrick Mahomes at top of NFLPA player sales list

    Brady's move to Tampa helped him surpass Mahomes and take back the top spot.

  • What are some ideal landing spots for Juilo Jones?

    Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to discuss the widely reported rumors that the Atlanta Falcons may be shopping wide receiver Julio Jones. If Jones were to land on a new team this season, what would be the best situation for the star wideout and fantasy managers alike? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.