Buccaneers WR Mike Evans limps off field vs. Ravens with apparent leg injury

Mike Evans writhed in pain after a pass breakup then limped off the field Monday night during Tampa Bay's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bucs wide receiver clutched his right thigh in obvious pain after the hit and remained on the ground for several moments. He was eventually able to get up and limp to the locker room.

Mike Evans appeared to reaggravate the hamstring injury he was already playing with. He was able to walk off the field to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ZnViE0C2r4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2024

The nature of his injury wasn't initially clear. Evans entered Monday's game already dealing with hamstring issues.