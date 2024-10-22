Advertisement

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans limps off field vs. Ravens with apparent leg injury

jason owens
Staff writer
·1 min read

Mike Evans writhed in pain after a pass breakup then limped off the field Monday night during Tampa Bay's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bucs wide receiver clutched his right thigh in obvious pain after the hit and remained on the ground for several moments. He was eventually able to get up and limp to the locker room.

The nature of his injury wasn't initially clear. Evans entered Monday's game already dealing with hamstring issues.