Buccaneers take advantage of Vikings' many mistakes, inch closer to landing playoff bid
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took one big step toward clinching a playoff spot with a victory on Sunday. Conversely, the Minnesota Vikings hurt their chances in the loss — and really have nothing to blame but their self-inflicted errors.
The Buccaneers trailed midway through the second quarter but ripped off 23 straight points to dominate the Vikings in a 26-14 Tampa Bay win in Week 14.
The loss dropped the Vikings to 6-7 while the Bucs improved to 8-5. The Vikings are now out of the playoff mix currently, with the Arizona Cardinals winning Sunday.
The Bucs looked refreshed following a bye week they limped into with losses in three of their previous four games, and there was a lot on the line in this game with Tampa Bay entering the matchup as the 6-seed and the Vikings the 7-seed.
After a slow start, Tom Brady heated up in a hot second quarter, hitting Scotty Miller on a 48-yard touchdown and leading two other scoring drives to take a 17-6 halftime lead. Brady finished the game an efficient 15 of 23 passing for 196 yards and two TD passes.
The Vikings struck first on Dalvin Cook’s 1-yard TD early in the second quarter, but kicker Dan Bailey missed the extra-point try. It was the first of three first-half misses by Bailey, along with field-goal tries of 36 and 54 yards, costing the Vikings seven points.
Bailey also missed a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter, with the Vikings trailing 23-14, which could have made it a one-score game. Will the Vikings be switching kickers on Monday?
They had plenty of other mistakes, however.
After it appeared the Vikings had held the Bucs to a field-goal try near the end of the first half. Harrison Smith was flagged for lowering the head to initiate contact — his fourth such flag this season — that gave the Bucs a first down. Two plays later, it appeared that rookie cornerback Jeff Gladney picked Brady, but Gladney was called for pass interference.
Ronald Jones’ 1-yard TD run gave them a 14-6 lead 44 seconds before the half. But the Vikings ran only 29 seconds off the clock and punted it back to Tampa Bay. After two quick completions, Brady’s Hail Mary pass at the end of the half drew a pass-interference call against Minnesota’s Todd Davis, who pushed Rob Gronkowski.
A Ryan Succop field goal with no time on the clock gave Tampa Bay an 11-point halftime lead.
Brady then led a 75-yard TD drive on the first possession of the second half, hitting Gronkowski on a 2-yard score for a 23-6 lead.
The Vikings marched 75 yards for their own touchdown, making it a game again. Kirk Cousins hit Irv Smith Jr. for the score. Smith led the Vikings in receiving on a day when wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen were quite by their standards.
The Bucs managed only a second-half field goal, as Succop’s 46-yarder gave them a two-score lead that held up. Tampa Bay’s defense made enough plays, as Jason Pierre-Paul strip sacked Cousins — his sixth sack of the game — near midfield to end the Vikings’ final threat.
The Vikings outgained the Bucs, had more first downs (27 to 17) and dominated the time of possession by almost a two-to-one ratio.
The difference? The Buccaneers didn’t shoot themselves in the feet repeatedly.
