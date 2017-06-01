Buccaneers sign 3rd-round draft pick Chris Godwin

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed wide receiver Chris Godwin, a third-round draft pick out of Penn State.

Godwin was the first of the club's two third-round selections.

The speedy receiver had 11 touchdown receptions as a junior in 2016, the second-highest single-season total in Penn State history. He finished his college career with 153 receptions for 2,404 yards and 18 TDs.

The contract agreement Thursday leaves the Bucs with no unsigned draft picks.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL.