Buccaneers reportedly reach 1-year deal with TE Kyle Rudolph

Tom Brady may have found his replacement for Rob Gronkowski.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kyle Rudolph chose to play in Tampa despite the fact that former Michigan QB Tom Brady told his new tight end that he can’t be his first read because he went to Notre Dame. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

Rudolph spent last season with the New York Giants, his first after spending his first decade in the league with the Minnesota Vikings. The 32-year-old had just 257 yards and one touchdown on 26 receptions last season, which marked his least productive season since his rookie year in 2011.

In total, Rudolph has 4,745 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns in 156 career games.

While the 34-year-old struggled last season, he’s still a solid target for Brady in Tampa. Rudolph will join tight ends Cam Brate and Codey McElroy. The Bucs also picked up rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft in the draft in April.

Gronkowski retired for a second time in June and insists that he’s done with football and moved on to other things. With four Super Bowls to his name and having dealt with several injuries, it’s hard to blame him. Whether that sticks — Gronkowski’s girlfriend and agent don’t believe he’ll actually stay retired — remains to be seen.