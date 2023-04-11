Buccaneers linebacker Devin White requests trade out of Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White wants to leave Tampa Bay.

The Bucs linebacker has requested a trade, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

White is entering his fifth-year option year. He is owed a base salary of $11.7 million in 2023, according to Over The Cap.

According to the person with knowledge of the situation, the Bucs don’t want to trade White, who is regarded as one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2020 and was a Pro Bowler in 2021. He’s recorded over 120 tackles in three straight seasons.

The inside linebacker was a key member of the Bucs’ Super Bowl 55-winning team. He’s led Tampa Bay in tackles in two of the past three years.

Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White was drafted by the Buccaneers No. 5 overall in the 2019 draft.

White’s amassed 483 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 35 tackles for loss and 15 pass deflections in 62 career games. He's started in all 62 games he's played for the Bucs, who drafted White No. 5 overall in the 2019 NFL draft out of LSU.

What’s next for Devin White?

The Bucs already picked up White’s fifth-year option for the 2023 season, but the next step for the linebacker is to secure a long-term deal. Tampa Bay currently has $1.5 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap.

The Bucs don’t want to trade White, but he has made it clear he doesn’t want to play in Tampa Bay. Multiple teams will be interested in the 25-year-old linebacker should the Bucs grant his request.

Bucs offseason

The Bucs are in the midst of drastic changes on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Tom Brady retired this offseason, guard Shaq Mason was traded to the Houston Texans, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency and safety Mike Edwards departed for Kansas City.

