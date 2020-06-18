Buccaneers drop first pictures of Rob Gronkowski in his new uniform

We were treated to the main course of Tom Brady wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey on Tuesday.

Now comes dessert.

The team unveiled its newest gallery, featuring Rob Gronkowski in Bucs colors.

It’s not as strange a sight as Brady wearing red, white and black, but it’s still a little odd.

Gronk makes some typically Gronk faces in the first few and then does the “Brady profile pose” that had Twitter buzzing earlier in the week.

So who wore it better, Brady or Gronkowski?

