“The Buccaneers”: 5 Young American Women Embark on Hidden Affairs in London — Watch the Trailer!

One woman asks her friend in the new Apple TV+ series: "We have us. And What if this is our love story?"

Five American teens collide with London high society in a new trailer for The Buccaneers.

Apple TV+ dropped the teaser for the period series drama on Wednesday, and it opens up with the five friends portrayed by Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag and Imogen Waterhouse toasting their lives to the tune of Olivia Rodrigo’s “All-American Bitch.”

The teens are invited to the U.K. capital city for a debutante ball — and while they appear ecstatic, their British household appears much less so. “I’m quite sure they’ll be frightful,” ​​ Lady Brightlingsea (Fenella Woolgar) says in the trailer.

Nan (Frøseth) meeting a handsome stranger named Guy Thwarte (Mathew Broome). “Imagine a whirlwind romance with a handsome English Lord,” Nan says as the next few shots show the two bonding in the gardens and getting close in a dim room.

But he’s not the only one whose eye she catches in the trailer, as Theo (Guy Remmers) immediately takes a liking to her as well. The pair share several kisses in an entry closet and on the beach, forming a bond after he is revealed to be a duke.

However, things are not a fairytale as Nan realizes that Theo and Guy are old friends. Multiple scenes intercut to show Nan sharing intimate moments with both men intercut with the girls dancing and having fun.

“Girls are taught that if a story isn’t a love story, it’s a tragedy,” Nan says.

Lizzy (Ibrag) responds, “We have us. And What if this is our love story?”

The trailer ends on a shot of the five girls lying down together and giggling.

The show — inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name — follows these “group of fun-loving” young American girls who explore the “tightly corseted London season of the 1870s” in order to “secure husbands and titles.” While doing so, they inadvertently kick off an “Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition,” per a synopsis for the eight-episode series.

The Buccaneers is promoted as a “music-driven series” that “blends 1870s English aristocracy with a modern soundtrack” which includes songs from modern artists like Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers and original songs from Gracie Abrams, Folick, Lucius, Alison Mosshart and others.

Christina Hendricks, Mia Threapleton, Josh Dylan and Barney Fishwick also star. The series is led by an all-female creative team with Katherine Jakeways writing, Susanna White directing and Beth Willis executive producing alongside Jakeways and White.

The Buccaneers premieres Nov. 8 on Apple TV+.

