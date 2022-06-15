Bubic gives up three in the sixth as the Kansas City Royals lose fourth in a row

The Kansas City Royals scratched out two runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull within a run and seemingly place the pressure back on their hosts the San Francisco Giants. That was until the Giants got their turn at the plate.

In the bottom half of the eighth, the Royals’ two most reliable relievers, Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow, couldn’t keep it to a one-run game.

The Giants added to their lead without getting a hit. Staumont walked two, and Barlow hit a batter to load the bases and put the insurance run on third base. Barlow then gave up a sacrifice fly that allowed that runner on third to score.

With that, the Royals lost their fourth consecutive game, a 4-2 defeat to the Giants in the second game of a three-game series in front of an announced 24,386 at Oracle Park on Tuesday night. The Giants clinched the series victory with the win.

The Royals’ Andrew Benintendi went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored, while Salvador Perez went 1 for 4 with an RBI for the Royals (20-41).

Nicky Lopez made his first career start at third base and went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. did not have a hit, but drove in a run on his 22nd birthday.

Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (0-4) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and allowed all three of his runs in the sixth inning.

This story will be updated.