Bubic expected to start for Royals at Reds

Kansas City Royals (7-10, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (7-9, second in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (0-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (0-2, 4.77 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The Reds went 41-40 at home in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 235 total doubles last season.

The Royals went 28-53 on the road in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 281 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Nick Senzel: (groin), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Bubba Starling: (right forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Ryan O'Hearn: (shin), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

