Bubblr, Inc. Issues Statement About Promotional Activity Concerning Its Common Stock and Updates on its S-1 Filing

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), the technology company developing Web 3 Open Source tools to advance the creation of a more equitable internet, today announced that it has been made aware of certain promotional activity concerning BBLR common stock.



On December 13, 2021, the Company first became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock after receiving notification from OTC Markets that online promotional reports encouraging the purchase of BBLR shares may have impacted trading activity in the Company's securities. Until informed by OTC Markets, the Company was unaware of the promotional activity and remains unaware of the full nature and content of this activity, the extent of the dissemination, or the parties involved. The Company is not affiliated in any way with the authors of the promotional activity identified by OTC Markets.

Certain statements in the promotional materials supplied to the Company by OTC Markets may be materially false and/or misleading. The promotional activities in question materially misrepresent Bubblr's business model and present executive leadership. The Company encourages those interested in the BBLR to rely solely on information included in its press releases combined with its filings and disclosures made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In its investigation into this matter, the Company has made inquiries of its executive officers, directors, and controlling shareholders. The Company, its officers, directors, and controlling shareholders have not sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days. The Company states definitively that the Company, its officers, directors, and, to the Company's knowledge, its controlling shareholders have not, directly or indirectly, authorized or been involved in any way with the creation or distribution of promotional materials of any kind.

On November 9, 2021, Bubblr filed an S-1 with the SEC with the filing number 333-260902. On December 9, 2021, Bubblr received its first set of comments from the SEC. Bubblr will file responses to these comments, along with an amended registration statement. These public filings accurately reflect the Company's current business model and executive leadership.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through our open-source platform advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

