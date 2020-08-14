Bubblr Inc. Announces Closing of Reverse Merger

LONDON, UK, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: UWRLD), formerly known as US Wireless Online Inc. ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an Ethical Technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that its merger with US Wireless Online Inc. is now complete. The combined company will operate under the name Bubblr Inc., and its shares will trade on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol "UWRLD" under a new CUSIP number 117768101 for the next 20 trading days. FINRA has provided a market effective date for a change in the Company’s ticker symbol which will be announced at a later date.



Pursuant to the closing of the merger in which 126 million common shares will be issued in consideration to US Wireless Online, all of US Wireless Online’s outstanding common shares were exchanged for the Company's common stock. Bubblr Holdings will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Steven Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Bubblr Holdings, and newly appointed CEO of Bubblr Inc., commented, "We are excited to have completed this merger and our transition to a public company and welcome the US Wireless Online shareholders to Bubblr. With the completion of this corporate action, we believe that we are well positioned to continue to develop our technologies within our development and adoption milestones. We look forward to delivering on our mission to change the economic revenue model of the digital marketplace so content providers are adequately rewarded for the content they create, small to medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, are given access to a marketplace where fairness and transparency win customers, and user privacy is protected.”

A Current Report on Form 8-K containing more detailed information regarding the merger transaction and the Company's financing will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr’s next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation. These ecosystems connect into a new model for online search, which is a fair and sustainable ad-free marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.bubblr.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-7997

sprince@pcgadvisory.com



