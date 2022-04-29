Bubble Wrap Packaging Market is Expected to Witness Effervescence by Reaching US$ 3.8 Bn by The Year 2029, Witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% Between 2022 and 2029

Bubble Wrap Packaging Market to Amp Up with Growth of E-Commerce and Subsequent Need to Protect Products During Transit: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the bubble wrap packaging market in its published report titled, “Bubble Wrap Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2029”. In terms of revenue, the global bubble wrap packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors upon which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

The global bubble wrap packaging market has been segmented on the basis of product, material, end-use industry, and region. The global market is expected to expand 1.4x in terms of market volume by the end of 2029.

Noteworthy Progression of Bubble Wrap Packaging in the e-Commerce Industry

Bubble wrapis a flexible and transparent plastic material used for the packaging of especially delicate items. Regularly spaced, protruding air-filled hemispheres (bubbles) provide cushioning for breakable items. Bubble wrap packaging is widely used in a number of end-use industries such as e-Commerce, manufacturing & warehousing, logistics, and transportation. The extensive application of bubble wrap packaging is identified in e-Commerce industry, and it is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period.

The retail industry has witnessed huge makeover in every sectors. Consumers are getting more inclined towards online purchasing due to rising consumers’ discretionary income and reluctance to spend more time on shopping. This leads to the steady progress in the e-Commerce industry.

  • Growing number of online resellers are motivating players such as Amazon and Target to come up with the best packaging formats to undercut rivals and offer cheaper, faster shipping with special packaging methods. Proetctive packaging and air pillows are favored means of protection, especially for online orders, thereby significant contributing to the growth of the bubble wrap packaging market.

East Asia to Hold Prominent Share in the Bubble Wrap Packaging Market

  • Geographically, Asia holds nearly one-third of the world’s bubble wrap packaging market, and the trend is likely to continue in the years ahead, especially in the East Asia market. In addition, China and India are major markets, which are expected to witness high Y-o-Y growth in upcoming years.

  • Opportunity for the bubble wrap packaging market is likely to be less in the European region as compared to other global markets. Most of the governments in European regions are encouraging end users to prefer recyclable or degradable materials for packaging. This has motivated manufacturers including Vereinigte Papierwarenfabriken GmbH, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Goldfoam Sp. o .o., and Sealed Air Corp. to develop greener bubble wrap packaging. Thorough research and innovation has led to develop iBubble wrap packaging, which is an eco-friendly product.

  • Countries in South Asia, especially India and Thailand markets are expected to grow at a significant rate in comparison to other countries in the region. In Europe, Benelux market is anticipated to witness a higher growth in the bubble wrap packaging market, while Italy is anticipated to face sluggish growth in bubble wrap packaging market in the region. Oceania, Latin America, and MEA regions are expected to cumulatively constitute one-sixth of the total share in the global bubble wrap packaging market. The Oceania bubble wrap packaging market is anticipated to remain steady in the upcoming years.

  • The North American bubble wrap packaging market is expected to witness sluggish growth. However, Latin America is projected to witness consistent growth in the bubble wrap packaging market in upcoming years, with the Mexico bubble wrap packaging market holding a prominent share due to its developing economy and high chance of market expansion in years ahead.

Recyclable Content in Bubble Wrap as an Additional Value

Leading manufacturers’ choice includes addition of 25-60% recycled content in the bubble wrap packaging to reduce its environmental impact. Recyclable bubble wrap packaging will help manufacturers to maintain their foothold in the evolving protective packaging industry. The rise in awareness of drawbacks of plastic consumption and its non-disposable property have motivated manufactures to opt for recyclable packaging methods, especially for fragile products.

Key Segments Covered In Bubble Wrap Packaging Industry Research

By Product:

  • Bubble Sheets

  • Bubble Bags/mailers

By Material:

  • LDPE

  • HDPE

  • LLDPE

By End-use:

  • Manufacturing & Warehousing

  • e-Commerce

  • Logistics & Transportation

