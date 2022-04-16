Bubble Watch 2022: Look At Every Broadcast Scripted Series That Has Not Been Renewed Yet, From ‘FBI’ & ‘9-1-1’ To ‘AMLT’, ‘Mr. Mayor’ & ‘Legacies’

Nellie Andreeva
·8 min read

We are only month away from the broadcast upfront week where the networks will unveil their fall schedules but a significant portion of nets’ lineups for next season remain murky. Yet to learn their fate are not only middling performers and other shows that have found themselves on the bubble for one reason or another, but also highly rated series whose renewal is subject to complex negotiations with a non-affiliated studio, such as ABC’s The Goldbergs (Sony TV) and The Conners (Werner Entertainment), CBSFBI franchise and The Equalizer (Universal TV) as well as Fox’s 9-1-1 franchise and New Amsterdam (20th TV), or even with the network’s own studio and/or top talent, like is the case with NBC’s Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime and CBS’ Blue Bloods.

While these shows are fully expected to continue, the renewals of a slew of bubble shows will depend on the strength of the broadcast networks’ crop of 2022 pilots as they will be competing against them for a spot on the schedule.

More from Deadline

Here is a close look at the scripted broadcast series that are yet to be renewed or canceled, with analysis of their current status and prospects. Next up, Deadline’s Pilot Panic roundup of pilot buzz, which will launch later this month.

. - Credit: ABC
. - Credit: ABC

ABC

ABC, which is seeing off veteran comedy black-ish, has so far renewed its strongest dramas, Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, stalwart The Rookie as well as red-hot newcomer Abbott Elementary. Deals are being worked out for veteran family comedies The Goldbergs and The Conners to come back, along with sophomore drama Big Sky. Two other half-hours, freshman The Wonder Years and sophomore Home Economics, also look promising to continue.

Drama A Million Little Things, now in its fourth season, is a true bubble show, with its odds at 50-50. The series, which has drawn praise for its depiction of complex issues such as mental health, has been asked by ABC not to wrap its storyline in the Season 4 finale, I hear, which could be a positive sign for its future. Like Dan Fogelman did with This Is Us, AMLT creator DJ Nash had pitched the series with a pre-conceived ending, so a possible cancellation would deny the ensemble drama of proper ending.

Freshman drama Queens is not likely to come back.

. - Credit: CBS
. - Credit: CBS

CBS

CBS has renewed the NCIS franchise, CSI: Vegas, comedies Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, breakout hit Ghosts as well as drama S.W.A.T., while veteran Bull is ending its run this season.

There are several non-bubble shows that are yet to be picked up, more notably, CBS’ top scripted series, FBI. The flagship, as well as the other two FBI dramas, Most Wanted and International, are currently in renewal negotiations with lead studio Universal Television, along with two other CBS dramas Universal TV is co-producing, The Equalizer and Magnum PI. I hear the conversation is complicated but sources expect deals to be made for all five shows to come back.

Blue Bloods has been a rock solid Friday night anchor for CBS and is expected to remain one with a Season 13 renewal contingent on star and executive producer Tom Selleck closing a new deal, which is pending, I hear.

For a second year in a row, the Chuck Lorre-produced comedies B Positive and United States Of Al are on the bubble. Last year, both of them ultimately got renewed. This time around, there is talk that only one of the two may join Lorre’s Young Sheldon on the 2022-23 schedule.

CBS has had one of the strongest freshmen classes in awhile, with three formidable new additions already renewed for Season 2, Ghosts, NCIS; Hawai’i and FBI: International. Of the other two freshmen, drama Good Sam does not look good. Comedy How We Roll just launched a couple of weeks ago, so the jury is still out . So far, the sitcom been a so-so performer with lead-in retention in the ballpark of B Positive and United States of Al.

. - Credit: Fox
. - Credit: Fox

Fox

Fox has renewed its animated slate as well as freshman drama The Cleaning Lady. Like CBS, the network is yet to pick up its top-rated scripted series, 9-1-1 and spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star. The duo, along with medical drama The Resident, which also has been a solid performer, are in renewal negotiations with 20th Television. All are expected to continue but talks are complex.

On the comedy side, Call Me Kat is expected to get another go as the network is said to be happy with the show’s creative direction under the new Season 2 showrunner and her writing staff. I hear Fox brass also are high on freshman comedy Pivoting, which is looking good for renewal contingent on trimming the budget for Season 2, boosted by strong showing on Hulu. It’s early to make a definitive call on midseason comedy Welcome To Flatch but it seems to be playing too young for Fox, with its linear ratings the lowest of any series on the network this season.

Fox already canceled dramedy The Big Leap, with fellow freshman Our Kind Of People heavily on the bubble. There were some positive signs early on as the soapy drama has done well on Tubi but OKOP‘s chances of renewal have gone down recently, largely due to its high cost.

.
.

NBC, which is saying goodbye to its flagship drama This Is Us, has renewed freshman standout La Brea and veteran The Blacklist, and has the Chicago franchise, Law & Order: SVU and New Amsterdam coming back next season as part of three-year renewals. (Next season will be medical drama New Amsterdam‘s last.)

Law & Order: Organized Crime and revived Law & Order are NBC’s highest-rated scripted series that have not been renewed yet. Both are full expected to come back.

On the comedy side, freshman American Auto, from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, is considered a slam-dunk for a pickup, with sophomore Young Rock, executive produced by and featuring Dwayne Johnson, also looking good. There are positive signs for Mr. Mayor, based on its pedigree, coming from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and its streaming performance, with feelers out about a potential Season 3 writers room. Sophomore Kenan and freshman Grand Crew are heavily on the bubble, though the former involves arguably the two top players on Saturday Night Live, executive producer Lorne Michael and longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson.

NBC recently canceled freshman drama Ordinary Joe, with fellow first-year drama The Endgame, not looking good.

. - Credit: The CW
. - Credit: The CW

The CW

For the first time in years, the CW finds itself with about half of its series on the bubble. The network recently renewed its strongest performers, All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker. That is just over half the number of series the CW renewed in January-February the past two years (12 and 13, respectively).

The pending ownership change is clearly a factor in the CW’s renewal strategy this year. The massive renewal of virtually the entire slate we have seen in years past works for the two studios that supply the CW, Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios, and their parent companies that co-own the network. The CW’s new majority owner is expected to have a say in the remaining renewals, with Warner Bros. getting acquired last Friday additionally complicating decisions. Even if the CW is not bought by the upfronts, the network is not expected to renew shows en masse, making for some tough calls.

Believed to be most vulnerable are low-rated series like freshman The 4400 as well as Dynasty, whose previous renewals had been motivated by the money the series generates for CBS Studios through the show’s Netflix deal. Charmed and Legacies‘ odds are probably a little better, with Legacies‘ ties to one of the CW’s signature series, The Vampire Diaries, giving it a slight edge.

Then there are the three remaining DC series, veteran Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and freshman Naomi, which will be in consideration alongside DC pilot Gotham Knights. Word is that about half of the four projects will make it to next season. Batwoman and Gotham Knights are set in a similar universe, so it is possible that one of them is picked up for next season. It will be a difficult decision on Legends of Tomorrow, which is getting old, currently in its seventh season, having gone through a string of cast changeovers. The CW’s President Mark Pedowitz is known for giving the network’s long-running series a proper goodbye, so a final season would be logical solution but, given the uncertainty over the CW’s ownership, the final decisions may not be the network’s to make.

Yet to premiere new seasons are the network’s Stargirl, Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?