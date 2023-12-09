Who Is Bubba Wallace's Wife? All About Amanda Carter

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter first met in high school

Bubba Wallace married his wife Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve in 2022.

The two go way back to high school, before Wallace became a professional NASCAR driver. Though they never dated at the time, they stayed in touch after graduating and reconnected properly several years later.

"It's special," Carter told PEOPLE of the couple's history in 2023. "Even last night when we were at dinner, we were talking about stories from high school or people from high school and town. We still reminisce or talk about things from the past. We just know so much about each other's lives from so long ago."

Wallace and Carter began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2021, and married the following year. Ahead of their wedding, Wallace told PEOPLE that he'd likely cry when Carter walked down the aisle. "Right now I can tell you no, because I'm all chill," he said. "But yeah, standing up there, I'll probably start and won't be able to stop."

So who is Bubba Wallace's wife? From her work as an artist to her wedding, here's everything to know about Amanda Carter.

She went to high school with Wallace

Wallace and Carter first met in high school, when Wallace was a sophomore and Carter was a freshman. "She thought I was nice, but not attractive," Wallace told PEOPLE. "I just remember seeing her and I was like, 'Wow, she's beautiful.' "

Carter recalled: "We were in Spanish class in high school, and we sat near each other. I don't remember first meeting, but he would always try to cheat. We were friends. There was three or four of us that did all of our projects together and he always would try to cheat off my exams because I was much smarter than he was!"

But they never dated in school. "It never worked out. It never hit or landed in high school," said Carter. "I even went to his prom with somebody else from his school."

She reconnected with Wallace in 2015 and they began dating the following year

Wallace and Carter stayed in touch after high school and talked occasionally before they reconnected properly at a college football game in 2015. The duo began to spend more time together, and Wallace soon invited Carter to a race in Las Vegas while she was a senior in college.

"It was my senior year spring break. And I didn't have plans at the time. And he was like, 'Well, I'll be out in Vegas while you're on spring break, do you want to come?' And I said, 'No,' " Carter told PEOPLE.

"And then he asked a few times again, and I eventually said yes," she added. "I was like, well, I have to get to know him more if we're going to be on vacation for a week together. And we started dating when we got out to Vegas, because we had been talking so much. We had really started to really like each other."

Wallace proposed to her in June 2021

In June 2021, Wallace proposed to Carter in front of a waterfall in Oregon. He announced the news on X, formerly Twitter, writing: "Why I waited so long..we will never know. The wait is over!! Here's to forever! Forever ever!"

He also shared a series of four images, including one where he's down on one knee and another of Carter showing off her engagement ring.

She married Wallace on Dec. 31, 2022

Wallace and Carter got married in Charlotte, North Carolina, on New Year's Eve in 2022 in front of 250 guests. Wallace wore a custom suit by Stitched by Mitch, while Carter donned a gown by Madam Burcu.

After exchanging handwritten vows in front of their guests, they had a cocktail hour with an open bar and four tapas-style bars rather than a formal dinner. They rang in 2023 with a champagne toast and arranged for a McDonald's food truck to serve chicken nuggets and French fries at 1 a.m.

"Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner," said Wallace to PEOPLE. "We have so much fun together."

She's an artist and a former financial analyst

In 2016, Carter graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance and banking from Appalachian State University. According to USA Network, Carter worked as a financial analyst at the Bank of America.

She reportedly left the company in April 2022 and now focuses on her art, often sharing her work on Instagram.

She shares a puppy with Wallace

In July 2020, Wallace and Carter adopted an Australian shepherd-poodle puppy. Wallace announced the new addition on X, writing, "Let me tell ya bout my best friend. Asher meet the world."

He also shared a photo of the couple holding Asher, who was wearing a puppy-sized red bandana.

"We've just been really enjoying Asher," Wallace told PEOPLE in March 2021. "He's been a really good dog, like an extremely good dog. He makes it really hard to leave during the day. But he's a blast and we've just been really enjoying our time together with him."



She supports her husband's career on social media

Carter frequently supports Wallace on social media. In October 2021, Wallace became the first Black race car driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race since Wendell Scott in 1963. Carter posted a photo of the pair with the caption, "So proud of @bubbawallace !!!!!! You did it, CUP WINNER!!!!!!!!!!!!"

In February 2023, she posted an Instagram photo of her kissing Wallace at the Daytona International Speedway. "We were in position for a top 5 last last and barely got caught in the last wreck!" she wrote. "So excited to see what this team is gonna do this year!"

She is featured in a Netflix docuseries with Wallace

The 2022 Netflix docuseries Race: Bubba Wallace follows the driver's NASCAR career, and Carter is featured in the show. In February 2022, she shared a clip of herself on the series.

"You know me...I like to keep things real and raw," Wallace tweeted after the show was announced. "Pumped to have @netflix capture these moments to share with you guys."

