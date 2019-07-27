Bubba Wallace unsure of where Richard Petty signature tattoo will go LONG POND, Pa. -- It was the tattoo talk that had the Twitter world abuzz this week and Bubba Wallace says he'll make good on his promise to fans. RELATED: Wallace to get Petty signature tattoo? "I knew that we wouldn't reach 43,000 retweets in one day, which I was right,” Wallace said on Saturday […]

LONG POND, Pa. — It was the tattoo talk that had the Twitter world abuzz this week and Bubba Wallace says he‘ll make good on his promise to fans.

“I knew that we wouldn’t reach 43,000 retweets in one day, which I was right,” Wallace said on Saturday at Pocono Raceway, site of Sunday‘s Gander RV 400 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). “It was 38,000 I believe. But I didn’t put a timeline on it. I did up here and I said it didn’t happen, but then everyone said I was backing out.

“I’m not getting it on my arm like it was, I’m not that stupid,” Wallace said amid laughs. “It’s a beautiful signature in all, but I’m not that heavily invested in having it take up my whole forearm. We’ll get it somewhere small; I don‘t know where I’m going to get it.”

To catch you up, Wallace posted a pair of photos detailing an up-close interaction with his team owner and “The King,” Richard Petty. With a handful of bright-colored sharpies, Petty signed his name in big, bold, silver letters and Wallace indicated that if the tweet got 43,000 retweets he’d get it tattooed. The social media world delivered on that number — though it took longer than the 24 hours Wallace thought was implied in his original offer.

While the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet sat out final practice for an engine change, Wallace had some fun suggesting that the pending tattoo was really the reason he was unable to practice.