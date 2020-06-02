Bubba Wallace, Ty Dillon open up in insightful Instagram Live discussion

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
Bubba Wallace, Ty Dillon open up in insightful Instagram Live discussion

Bubba Wallace and Ty Dillon, who have been among the NASCAR drivers to comment in recent days on the ongoing civil unrest, joined together to host an insightful 30-minute conversation Monday night on Instagram Live.

“We all need to have conversations in our communities to create change,” Dillon wrote in his post before he and Wallace discussed racism, racing and their life experiences.

Other drivers also used their platforms to add to the public conversation.

RELATED: NASCAR issues statement

