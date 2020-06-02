Bubba Wallace, Ty Dillon open up in insightful Instagram Live discussion

Bubba Wallace and Ty Dillon, who have been among the NASCAR drivers to comment in recent days on the ongoing civil unrest, joined together to host an insightful 30-minute conversation Monday night on Instagram Live.

“We all need to have conversations in our communities to create change,” Dillon wrote in his post before he and Wallace discussed racism, racing and their life experiences.

Other drivers also used their platforms to add to the public conversation.

It hurts to see our country being torn apart by racism & hate. I can‘t pretend to understand what black men & women have experienced but I can speak out & condemn racial inequality. I hope love for all mankind can prevail & make changes to build a better future for our children pic.twitter.com/ciLHHAhlDn — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 1, 2020

As human beings we all have to stand together on what‘s right and wrong. What happened to Mr. Floyd and all others who have been oppressed has sickened me. I support the change that needs to happen in this country and around the world. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/NZL42HJjum — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 1, 2020

I feel pain, disappointment & anger everytime I see the horrible video of George Floyd pleading for his life.

He deserved better, black people deserve better, humanity deserves better.

We live in the 21st century. When will racism & prejudice stop?#justiceforfloyd #icantbreathe pic.twitter.com/jYBsiEaKjQ — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) May 28, 2020