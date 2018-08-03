Bubba Wallace says replay of Pocono wreck 'fascinating' to watch





Bubba Wallace’s wreck at Pocono on Sunday was one of the most violent of the year.

Wallace’s brakes failed entering turn 1 late in the race on Sunday. He tried to steer the car through the grass on the inside of the corner in an attempt to get the car slowed down but that didn’t work. The car shot through the grass, up the track and then hard into the outside wall.

Thankfully, Wallace emerged a bit stunned but OK enough to crack a joke about not being pregnant after getting an ultrasound following the crash. He said Friday that he’s seen numerous replays of the crash.





“It’s a fascinating wreck to watch,” Wallace said. “I hate that it’s mine, you know? So, all week long and even up to this day, I still see it just because it’s on Instagram and Twitter. People are putting it out there and people are taking stuff from the podcast and creating articles about it. So, I’m still reliving it. And, it’s a tough one to watch, but man we hit a ton. And it’s good to be able to come away and walk away from that and just know that I had a lot of people’s support.”

The crash served as a violent metaphor for Wallace’s rookie season in the races after his second-place finish at the Daytona 500. He’s finished in the top 10 just once in the 20 races since Daytona and hasn’t finished in the top 20 since Michigan in June. He’s 25th in the points standings.

“Coming into this season we didn’t know where we were going to stack up at first, so we said eighth to twelfth was our range,” Wallace said. “And I thought that’s good, especially coming off last year and how we ran. And then when we started getting into the races and we weren’t really finding ourselves barely inside the Top 20 so it’s like okay, we readjust. Once that started becoming unfortunately the norm, it’s like okay, so we’re going to fight for Top 20’s and those are going to be really good days for us.”

