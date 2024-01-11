Bubba Wallace Will Race a GT4 Supra at Daytona
23XI Racing star and NASCAR Cup Series playoff driver Bubba Wallace will make his sports car racing debut in a GT4 Supra later this month. He will be joined by fellow NASCAR drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Corey Heim in a Smooge Racing Toyota Supra during the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Daytona.
Wallace is a six-year Cup Series veteran and two-time race winner. Nemechek is preparing for his first season at Legacy Motor Club in the Cup Series, completing a journey that started when he went back down to the third-tier Truck Series to rebuild his career after a disappointing first stint in Cup. Heim has won five races over parts of three seasons in the Truck Series, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in his first full-time season last year.
All three are trying their hands in sports cars for the first time in an effort to get more time behind the wheel of a race car on road courses. That skill will be more important than ever in 2024, the first Cup Series season with two playoff races on road courses. As an added bonus, the trio will get a bit of sports car racing experience that could lead to a 24 Hours of Daytona start further down the line. NASCAR drivers do not typically compete in the event anymore, but Jeff Gordon, Kyle Larson, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Jamie McMurray have all won the race overall in the past.
