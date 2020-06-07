Bubba Wallace faints mid-interview with Fox after Atlanta race

Bubba Wallace was 21st at Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Bubba Wallace was extremely fatigued after Sunday’s race at Atlanta.

Wallace fell to the ground after he finished the three-plus hour race in 21st. The race began after 3 p.m. ET on a day where temperatures were above 85 with typical southern summer humidity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After Wallace sat down on pit road following his first spell, he was interviewed by Fox’s Jamie Little. As Little asked him about the poignancy of NASCAR’s recognizance of racial injustice before the race, Wallace passed out again while sitting down.

It was scary to watch.

this interview with Bubba Wallace was legitimately scary. hopefully he's ok after a hot race pic.twitter.com/EchaTa1vpg — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) June 7, 2020

According to PRN, the radio network covering the race, Wallace was OK after Fox’s interview. As you can see in the video above, Fox quickly cut away after the interview that must have been shown live.

Bubba Wallace is alert, @BradGillie reports. He's talking to the people around him after appearing to fall over again — PRN (@PRNlive) June 7, 2020

Wallace was also apparently taken to the infield care center after the race.

Wallace laying on stretcher now. He’s alert and talking to his crew looks like. pic.twitter.com/6uhyKmN0Al — 🔥Fireball Turnbull 🚁 (@DougTurnbull) June 7, 2020

It’s not normal for a NASCAR driver to faint after a race in hot and humid conditions, but it’s not abnormal either. Numerous drivers have fainted after tough races and Sunday’s race was the first race of 2020 with temperatures and moisture levels that felt like summer. And Wallace even fainted following his first Cup Series race in 2017 at Pocono.

Story continues

Sunday’s race was run after NASCAR paused for a moment of silence after a speech by president Steve Phelps on racial injustice. Wallace, the only black driver in any of NASCAR’s top three series, wore a shirt that said “I can’t breathe” in support of black lives matter on pit road before the race began.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: