Bubba Wallace to honor Adam Petty with Darlington scheme

The scheme is a throwback to 's lone ARCA Racing Series victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 20, 1998.

This livery will feature the Victory Junction Gang camp, a camp for terminally ill children created in Adam's memory.

“It’s truly an honor and top throwback that I’ve been a part of and knowing the history behind the Petty family and Adam’s vision and seeing it come to life at Victory Junction,” Wallace said. “I think this really speaks for Adam and what his vision was and I was too young to know him and I feel like we would have had a great time, to grow together and to bring this organization back to where it needs to be.”

Both were present for the car's unveiling.

“To be here, to have Bubba drive the car and for it to be my dad’s car and with Victory Junction on the car, it’s our 15th anniversary, it’s hard to believe that he would have been 39 years old this year, so it’s hard to believe it’s been that long,” Kyle said. “But to have this car here, to have it at Darlington and for everything that Darlington means to our family, what it means to this sport, it was just the perfect time.”

placed 26th in his first career start in the Southern 500 last year.