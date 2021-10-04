Bubba Wallace Becomes First Black Driver In 58 Years To Win A NASCAR Cup Race

Tom Tapp
·2 min read
Bubba Wallace, who drives the number 23 Toyota Camry for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s racing team, won the rain-shortened NASCAR race at Talladega today. In doing so, Wallace became only the second Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup race, the first being Hall-of-Famer Wendell Scott in 1963.

When asked about his win in that context Wallace told NBC, “I never think about those things.” The driver then became visibly emotional and responded, “When you say it like that, it obviously beings a lot of joy, a lot of emotion.”

The win was not only Wallace’s first since becoming a full-time NASCAR Cup competitor in 2018, it’s the first win for co-owner Michael Jordan who, according to The Undefeated, “is the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team since 1973.”

Wallace received congratulations from his fellow drivers.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson weighed in with a simple, “Congrats @BubbaWallace !!!”

Three-time NASCAR champ and Fox commentator Darrell Waltrip wrote, “@BubbaWallace you did it, you made a lot of history today, congrats to you and the entire team!”

Team Penske’s Championship driver Brad Keselowski, who came in second, posted: “I’m Happy for @BubbaWallace to get his first win.”

NASCAR Xfinity series driver Tommy Joe Martin addressed any hint that Wallace’s rain-shortened win might not be legitimate tweeting, “Any comments about it being rigged are ignorant. The whole field was racing like crazy for the lead…100% EARNED IT.”

