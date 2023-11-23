Bubba Jenkins won’t squash beef with Chris Wade no matter result at 2023 PFL Championship

It looks like the rivalry between Bubba Jenkins and Chris Wade will forever stand no matter how many times they fight.

The rivals are set to meet a third time Friday at the 2023 PFL Championship at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. Tied 1-1, it might be the most heated fued in PFL’s short history. The two have said plenty about each other over the past few years.

Jenkins (21-7) said no matter what happens Friday, he’s not making peace with Wade (23-10).

“No, no, no (we’re not shaking hands),” Jenkins said at the 2023 PFL Championship media day Wednesday. “Get out of my face. Kick rocks. I tried to shake your hand and give you that closure last time. I told you in the cage, ‘This is done. We’ve got no more ill will against each other’ in Vegas.

“I’ve got everybody in the crowd, everybody in the world that I want to be there at that moment, and if he wanted to do something we could’ve definitely done something. I let him know at that moment that this debt, this vitriol that we had, is canceled. … Friday will be his last showing with me, and I will be evicting his process and taking him out of this organization.”

Jenkins and Wade first fought in August 2021 in the featherweight semifinals. Wade defeated Jenkins by unanimous decision. The two fought again in April, when Jenkins got a unanimous decision win.

Jenkins is confident he’ll win again this time, and in no way thinks he will lose the trilogy to Wade.

“It’s going to be one-sided like our interviews and like the last fight,” Wade said. “He’s not going to beat the crap out of me. I’m telling you right now.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie