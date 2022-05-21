Buatsi vs Richards LIVE! Boxing result, fight stream, latest news, updates and reaction

(Getty Images)

Buatsi vs Richards - LIVE!

Joshua Buatsi extended his unbeaten professional record with a deserved points victory over Craig Richards at the O2 Arena.

It was an all-south London boxing affair and Buatsi took control of the bout from the opening round and swiftly opened up a wide advantage on the cards by the halfway stage.

Richards had his man rocked in the eighth and tried to force the issue, but Buatsi responded with a big right hand of his own as both looked unstead on their feet.

Going into the last round, Richards needed a stoppage and that proved beyond him as Buatsi was given the decision 116-112 by one judge and 115-113 by the other two.

Earlier in the night, Robbie Davies Jr was perhaps fortunate to get a points decision over Javier Molina, while Ellie Scotney cruised to an incredibly impressive points win over former world champion Maria Cecilia Roman.

Alen Babic and Adam Balski had a fight to remember, which somehow went the full ten rounds as Babic got the decision - he was knocked down just 20 seconds into the bout but recovered well. Chantelle Cameron had a far less eventful ten rounds as she eased to a points win.

Boxing schedule and results

Joshua Buatsi bt Craig Richards

Chantelle Cameron bt Victoria Moelia Bustos

Alen Babic bt Adam Balski

Ellie Scotney bt Maria Cecilia Roman

Robbie Davies Jr bt Javier Molina

Cheavon Clarke bt Pawel Martyniuk

Cyrus Pattinson bt Dimitri Trenei

John Hedges bt Robert Balturu

Shiloh Defreitas bt Iliyan Markov

Follow Buatsi vs Richards LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Buatsi vs Richards latest news

Buatsi extends unbeaten record with deserved win

Cameron eases to dominant points victory

Babic wins thrilling fight against Balski

Scotney cruises to win over Roman

Davies Jr fortunate to get points decision over Molina

Buatsi moves on...

00:13 , Matt Verri

Joshua Buatsi won the battle of south London as he earned a deserved points victory over Craig Richards at the O2 Arena.

The 29-year-old extended his record to 16-0 and although he was taken the full 12 rounds for the first time in his professional career, Buatsi got the decision 116-112 on one card and 115-113 on the other two.

Story continues

He’ll be hoping to move towards a shot at world level in the near future having come through the biggest test of his career, while Richards, who challenged for Dmitry Bi

Read our full fight-night report here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Post-fight reaction...

23:55 , Matt Verri

23:51 , Matt Verri

“Maximum respect to Spider, I can’t give him enough credit.”

Buatsi very complimentary towards Richards post-fight - there was a bit of tension between the pair in the build-up but they clearly have plenty of respect for each other.

What next? Buatsi wants a shot at a world title. As simple as that.

Buatsi gets the decision!

23:45 , Matt Verri

116-111. 115-113. 115-113.

All in favour of Joshua Buatsi! Certainly deserved that. He holds up Richards’ hand, plenty of respect between the pair.

Really impressive from Buatsi, and he marches on.

It goes the distance!

23:43 , Matt Verri

Buatsi vs Richards

23:41 , Matt Verri

Round 12

Touch of the gloves at the start of the final round. First time Buatsi has been taken this far.

He just needs to make it through these last three minutes to get the decision but there’s no sign of him moving around the ring.

Richards has got to up the pace here - he needs a stoppage in the next 90 seconds. He’s winding up the overhand right, Buatsi sees it coming every time though.

It’s Buatsi firing away in the final 30 seconds, but here comes Richards! They’re both going for it.

A sensational 12 rounds of action and a big embrace at the end. Both fighters come out of that with credit, but it will surely be Buatsi coming out with the win.

Buatsi vs Richards

23:37 , Matt Verri

Round 11

Buatsi told by Virgil Hunter he needs to win the last two rounds. Definitely not the case, but he wants his man to keep coming forward.

Referee warns Buatsi after another low blow. He is still going for the big overhand right, leaving himself open as he does. Corner might regret telling him to go for it.

Richards throws a shot as the referee tells them to break - that will be a warning for him now.

Lovely right hand from Richards in the final seconds of the round, but it’s not enough at this stage.

Buatsi vs Richards

23:33 , Matt Verri

Round 10

Richards’ corner want him throwing uppercuts on the inside. They’ll be feeling increasingly positive about how this is going.

Buatsi sets up the right hand with a couple of nice jabs, first big shot he’s landed in a while.

He’s working really well again to the body of Richards... and now to the head! Richards sent back onto the ropes! He’s saved by the referee, as Buatsi’s gumshield comes out and the fight is paused.

There is the right uppercut from Richards, Buatsi takes it well though. It’s burst back into life again.

Really enjoyable fight. Two rounds to go, Richards needs a knockdown at least.

Buatsi vs Richards

23:29 , Matt Verri

Round 9

Buatsi is looking tired here, Richards certainly sensing his moment. Two overhand rights land, this is so much better.

That’s good from Buatsi though, takes a bit of control back with a lovely jab. Nowhere near the kind of consistency we saw earlier in the fight though.

Another solid round from Richards, who just about does enough to take it. 6-3 Buatsi?

Buatsi vs Richards

23:25 , Matt Verri

Round 8

Time out called by the referee - talking to both of the fighters about low blows.

Tony Bellew has Buatsi winning every round so far. Richards might have just about managed one or two but certainly no more than that.

This has been better for him so far though, keeping the distance with his jab. Buatsi closes it with a right hand though, Richards fires in a couple of bodies shots on the inside.

AND NOW BUATSI LOOKS HURT! He’s desperately trying to hang on! His legs are stiff as Richards throws everything at him, this is his moment.

BUATSI LANDS A RIGHT OF HIS OWN! Where did that come from? Got himself out of real trouble and both stagger back to their corners.

Buatsi vs Richards

23:21 , Matt Verri

Round 7

Quieter opening minute in the round, as Virgil Hunter calls for Buatsi to keep using the jab more.

Pace has slowed down and Richards responds, landing a left hook and then a nice right. Buatsi not bothered though, comes straight back with shots to the body. Round is right in the balance.

Final shot of the round is a big right hand from Buatsi that catches Richards clean on the chin, he takes it well. Probably just Buatsi’s round.

Buatsi vs Richards

23:17 , Matt Verri

Round 6

Another overhand right from Buatsi, backed up with an uppercut! This has been superb from Buatsi. Richards deserves a lot of credit for staying with this.

In the battle of the jabs, it’s barely a contest. Buatsi throwing it with such power it’s sending Richards back.

He then gets caught with a couple of shots though - responds by urging Richards to keep coming forward.

Halfway stage of the fight and Buatsi is in control. Got to feel he’s 5-1 up.

Buatsi vs Richards

23:13 , Matt Verri

Round 5

Quick start to the round from Buatsi, Richards pushed back onto the ropes. The good work continues to come from him, that jab so strong and snapping Richards’ head right back.

AND NOW HE LETS THE HANDS GO! Richards looks hurt, he’s just trying to hold. Got his composure though and lands a nice uppercut, has Buatsi tired himself out?

Richards finishing the round nicely, having got through that storm. Crowd getting increasingly involved.

Better from Richards in the final minute, but that’s another round for Buatsi.

Buatsi vs Richards

23:09 , Matt Verri

Round 4

Really good work to the body from Buatsi, that will slow Richards down as this fight goes on.

Two powerful left hooks catch Richards too, he takes them well though. And then he responds with a well-timed hook of his own, Richards’ corner applaud it.

Into the final 30 seconds of the round, it’s there for either of them to win it. They both know that, exchanging at close range - they’re both letting the hands go!

Buatsi almost swings himself off his feet at the bell, met with a glare from Richards. We’ve got it 3-1 Buatsi.

Buatsi vs Richards

23:05 , Matt Verri

Round 3

Good combination from Richards, finished with a left hook. That’s his best punch of the fight. Momentarily drops the defences of Buatsi, who quickly composes himself with a snapping jab. Crowd enjoyed that one.

Left hook from Richards, Buatsi saw it coming and takes it on the gloves. Buatsi looks much the better of the two when they’re at close range - until Richards lands a big right hand to finish the round!

Is it enough to win the round? Could be - really tight one.

Buatsi vs Richards

23:01 , Matt Verri

Round 2

Richards’ legs stiffen at the start of the round, he’s getting caught by the overhand right form Buatsi. Head snapped back by the jab too.

Such a confident start from Buatsi - he’s rising to the occasion so far. The pair come together and their head clash, referee warns them to be careful.

Great uppercut from Richards! Buatsi responds immediately though, closing the distance and landing spiteful shots on the inside.

Overhand right from Richards lands, Buatsi misses with a big left hook. Doesn’t miss that though, more good work to the body.

Tighter round, but got to be 2-0 Buatsi.

Buatsi vs Richards

22:57 , Matt Verri

Round 1

Rapid start from Buatsi, forcing the pace as he lands a few nice jabs. Richards looking to get the right hand going.

It’s Buatsi who is closing the distance, doesn’t look too concerned about what’s coming back. Richards has established his jab too though, and landed a couple of nice counter shots off the ropes.

BIG SHOTS FROM BUATSI! That’s a superb finish to the round from him, Richards send stumbling back onto the ropes and he’s just trying to cover up. He really felt that.

The pair exchanged words at the end of the round. 1-0 Buatsi.

HERE WE GO!

22:53 , Matt Verri

Ding ding. We are underway - the main event is up and running!

22:49 , Matt Verri

Referee Howard Foster already called into action, Richards skipping past Buatsi who responds by walking at his opponent.

Plenty of tension in the air - huge, huge night for the two of them.

The favourite...

22:48 , Matt Verri

22:47 , Matt Verri

Here comes Richards - not sure he’s able to walk any slower. Buatsi is going to be made to wait, plenty of time for some late instructions from Virgil Hunter.

22:45 , Matt Verri

Buatsi up first to make the walk to the ring. Toss of the coin decided that, with Richards coming out on the right side.

Safe to say Buatsi looks as calm as ever, strolling to the ring. No sign of any nerves at all.

Now we’re ready!

22:42 , Matt Verri

Big test for Buatsi...

22:40 , Matt Verri

This is it then.

Buatsi with so much potential and so much expectation, unbeaten in his 15 professional fights up to this point. Big step up in class though for him tonight.

Richards has fought on the biggest stage, challenging Dmitry Bivol for his world title last year, and that performance, although ending in defeat, looks more impressive now after the Russian’s recent win over Canelo Alvarez.

All-British, all-south London affair. Should be a thriller.

Main event time!

22:34 , Matt Verri

AND STILL!

22:32 , Matt Verri

All ten rounds to Cameron on all three cards. As dominant as you like.

She gets the job done and her focus will now be on becoming undisputed later this year.

Cameron vs Bustos

22:30 , Matt Verri

Round 10

Final round of the bout - won’t be many sad to see the end of this one. Cameron by far the classier fighter but there’s been very little action.

Good final 30 seconds, it’s an incredibly wide points decision victory you’d imagine.

Did Bustos win a single round? Probably not.

Cameron vs Bustos

22:27 , Matt Verri

Round 9

Four minutes to go in this one - would be a big surprise if it didn’t now go the distance.

Cameron perhaps happy to just cruise through the rest of the fight and then move on to bigger and better things.

Better there from the champion, big right hand. Her footwork is too good for Bustos, who has barely landed a significant punch in the fight.

Cameron vs Bustos

22:24 , Matt Verri

Round 8

Focus from Cameron is to the body so far in eighth round, trying to slow down Bustos.

Uppercuts bringing success for Cameron, and they’re marking up the face of Bustos, who is increasingly covering up to the body. She doesn’t want any more of those body shots landing.

Cameron vs Bustos

22:21 , Matt Verri

Round 7

Not sure Moore is getting his wish. Cameron is moving well as Bustos walks forward, without landing anything too impressive.

Yet another quiet round - it’s been a frustrating performance from Cameron. The quality is clear to see in bursts, there just hasn’t been enough of it.

She’s cruising to a points win though.

Cameron vs Bustos

22:18 , Matt Verri

Round 6

Bustos coming forward a bit more now - maybe thinks she can have greater success the longer this fight goes.

She’s giving it a go still, but the quality is coming from Cameron and she continues to land the classier shots.

Jamie Moore wants his fighter “to have a real good go at her now”. We shall see.

Cameron vs Bustos

22:15 , Matt Verri

Round 5

Cameron’s corner want more work from her as we move towards the halfway stage of the fight.

Right to the body, left hook to the chin. More spiteful shots from Cameron, starting to cause Bustos some issues.

A dominant round, finished with a couple of uppercuits from Cameron. She’s warming into it.

Cameron vs Bustos

22:12 , Matt Verri

Round 4

Busier start from Cameron - she told her corner that she think she’s faster than Bustos and it’s hard to argue.

But she’s being made to work for it, Bustos has come out with more intent too. Trying to push the pace herself and force Cameron back.

Really good final 30 seconds from Cameron, switching between head and body. Technically sound display so far.

Cameron vs Bustos

22:09 , Matt Verri

Round 3

O2 Arena has quietened right down, after the excitement of that Babic bout.

Cameron is in control of this fight without doing too much to take complete charge. Bustos lands her best shot of the right, a nice right hand.

It’s the champion who finishes strongly though and it’s just about enough to make it 3-0.

Cameron vs Bustos

22:06 , Matt Verri

Round 2

Two-minute rounds can pass by completely at times and the first two here have done just that.

Both fighters look sharp, Bustos gets caught though with a straight right but responds with a left hook of her own.

Cameron has only thrown a couple of combinations but when she does, she looks far more dangerous. Another round for her.

Cameron vs Bustos

22:03 , Matt Verri

Round 1

Cameron establishing her jab early on, but Bustos showing good head movement to keep herself out of trouble.

Not a huge amount of action in the opening two minutes. Cameron starts to let the shots go a bit more in the final few seconds, it’s a confident start from the world champion.

21:58 , Matt Verri

Here we go. Bustos is in the ring, Cameron on her way now.

Chief support just a couple of minutes away - Cameron was desperate for an undisputed bout against Kali Reis but those plans have been delayed.

She faces Bustos, who has six defeats to her name. One of those came against Katie Taylor four years ago.

Next up...

21:53 , Matt Verri

Just one fight to go until the main event.

Chantelle Cameron puts her WBC and IBF belts on the line against Victoria Moelia Bustos.... the pair have got a lot to live up to!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Babic gets the decision!

21:48 , Matt Verri

“Ten rounds of action.” That doesn’t do it justice.

97-91. 97-91. 95-93. Unanimous points decision for... Alen Babic!

That’s a great win for him, somehow managed to go the full ten rounds after a crazy fight.

What. A. Fight.

21:45 , Matt Verri

Babic vs Balski

21:44 , Matt Verri

Round 10

Was it just about on the bell? Not sure it was, must have been late. And the referee agrees, takes a point off Balski.

Into the final round we go - Babic hasn’t got his legs fully back. Balski going for it and Babic is getting tagged!

This is a massive chance for Balski, has to jump on Babic surely... he’s not though, still boxing and moving around. Babic will be delighted with that. This is not a time for jabbing!

Into the final minute, both look hurt. Babic is recovering well and still continues to throw, landing a big uppercut. It’s a mess, they’re both a punch away from being knocked out.

BALSKI BADLY HURT! WHAT A FINISH FROM BABIC! And that’s the bell - an absolutely incredible fight.

Babic vs Balski

21:40 , Matt Verri

Round 9

Balski needs a better round here, he’s falling behind on the cards.

He’s upping the pace slightly, but he’s understandable concerned about what is coming back.

Both having success in the exchanges, landing clean shots. The pair continue to show impressive chins.

HANG ON! Balski lands a huge shot just after the bell and Babic’s legs completely went. Big problems!

Babic vs Balski

21:36 , Matt Verri

Round 8

Babic boxing nicely and controlling things, much more composed from him over the last couple of rounds.

Balski sitting back on the ropes with his hands up, Babic just pounding his way through the defences though. AND A HUGE LEFT HOOK! That’s really hurt Balski!

Very little coming back, referee having a close look with ten seconds to go in the round. And Balski makes it to the bell.

That was a MASSIVE shot from Babic.

Babic vs Balski

21:32 , Matt Verri

Round 7

It’s like a different fight to the opening couple of rounds. Pace has slowed right down, but Babic is still coming forward at every opportunity.

AND NOW BABIC UNLOADS! 30 seconds to go and he’s throwing everything at Balski, who takes it really well. At least three big shots landed there.

Another round for Babic, one of his best of the fight.

Babic vs Balski

21:28 , Matt Verri

Round 6

Babic has only been this far in a fight once before - will he go into the seventh round for the first time?

Balski lands a couple of nice shots cleanly before launching a massive right, while Babic sees coming.

Believe it or not, some jabs are being thrown by Babic. He looks good this round, landing a big one-two as he slows the pace down and then launches into the attacks.

Definitely Babic’s round. He’s not used to being this deep, but he looks comfortable.

Babic vs Balski

21:23 , Matt Verri

Round 5

Balski again and again is forced onto the ropes, from where he tries to land a big counter.

So far, Babic able to take anything he gets caught with. Better movement from Balski to get himself off the ropes and into the middle of the ring, before he lands a nice right hand over the top.

When they’re at distance, Balski is much the better fighter. Unfortunately for him, it’s pretty much all happened at close range.

No idea how you even begin to score this, at the halfway stage. Balski maybe just about ahead, with that early knockdown.

Babic vs Balski

21:20 , Matt Verri

Round 4

Balski sitting on the back foot, looking for the chance to counter as Babic comes flying in. He’s doing all he can to try and slow the pace.

A wild left hook from Balski as he leans on the ropes, ends up with him doing a full 360 degree turn.

Babic not throwing as much now, he looks fatigued too. Dread to think what they’ll look like if this goes into the final couple of rounds.

It bursts into life again in the final ten seconds! Babic caught, Balski almost swings himself off his feet.

Babic vs Balski

21:16 , Matt Verri

Round 3

Would be a shame if this ended soon, it’s so much fun.

Babic is throwing a crazy amount of punches and causing Balski problems, but he then responds by tagging Babic every so often.

It’s Balski who is trying to move around the ring and get himself away from the onslaught. Pace slightly slowing after a frightening nine minutes.

Babic landing more and more, Balski pushes back into the corner and he’s taking plenty of punishment. Babic’s round for sure.

Babic vs Balski

21:12 , Matt Verri

Round 2

Babic comes out even faster and Balski is staggering within ten seconds! Massive overight hand from Babic - closer to landing on someone in the crowd than his opponent.

One, two, three left hooks from Babic as he stalks Balski. Relentless. Andy Lee says he needs to be “more subtle”.

Not sure anything Babic has ever done could be described as subtle.

BOTH IN BIG TROUBLE! This is absolutely incredible. They land massive shots almost at the same time, Balski is getting himself into the kind of fight Babic wants. A wild one. He goes staggering back onto the ropes.

Good luck scoring that.

Chaos!

21:09 , Matt Verri

Babic is down in the FIRST round 😲 pic.twitter.com/oJufjnAlGR — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 21, 2022

Babic vs Balski

21:07 , Matt Verri

Round 1

BABIC DOWN INSIDE 20 SECONDS! Madness. He flew forward from the first second, unleashing and left himself completely open to the left hook. Anything could happen here.

Hurt again with the left hook! Balski enjoying him, but Babic just keeps coming forward.

BOTH SWINGING FOR THE HILLS! Neither look particularly steady on their feet, would be the greatest shock in sporting history if this went the distance.

Balski opting to try and box and bit, Babic with no such interest. Winding up the right hand from about five miles away.

Well that was fun.

21:05 , Matt Verri

Balski’s corner firing him out in the final few seconds before the right. Babic’s team wisely not doing the same, or the O2 might be torn apart before we even get to the fight.

We’re underway!

Here we go!

21:03 , Matt Verri

21:02 , Matt Verri

Babic has been up at heavyweight for his career up to this point, but the move down the bridgerweight could be a perfect one.

He’s adamant he will no less spectacular at this division - time to find out if he’s right!

(PA)

Next up...

20:59 , Matt Verri

Alen Babic vs Adam Balski. This won’t be boring.

Babic with ten wins from ten fights, all coming by knockout. This fight taking place at bridgerweight, a division that should really suit him.

Fighters will soon be in the ring!

Scotney vs Bridges?

20:55 , Matt Verri

Wide points decision for Scotney!

20:53 , Matt Verri

100-90. 99-91. 99-91.

All in favour of Ellie Scotney! Wide, wide decision and it’s certainly deserved. Really impressive performance.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Scotney vs Roman

20:50 , Matt Verri

Round 10

Final round - can Scotney get the stoppage to cap off an impressive display?

All depends on the Catford fighter, Roman hasn’t got anything left now. Left and right fired into the body, Scotney now content to just cruise through the final seconds.

And she does just that. Wonderful performance, at the very most Roman has won one or two rounds.

Scotney vs Roman

20:47 , Matt Verri

Round 9

Roman in trouble! Scotney piling on the pressure, marching forward relentlessly. Roman has no response to this.

The pair have clashed heads a couple of times, referee warns them. Blood coming from the head of Roman now, into her right eye. She’s having a fairly miserable night in there.

Another brilliant round from Scotney, it’s been a serious performance from her.

Scotney vs Roman

20:44 , Matt Verri

Round 8

The theme of the night - a fighter on the canvas but it’s not a knockdown! Tangle of the legs sends Roman tumbling, but that won’t be to Scotney’s benefit.

She doesn’t need it though, footwork continues to get her in and out of range at a speed that Roman can’t deal with.

Big body shot lands too, Roman breathing heavily. She felt that. Scotney cruising towards a points victory.

Scotney vs Roman

20:41 , Matt Verri

Round 7

Roman continues to swing away but not much is landing, Scotney controlling the distance superbly.

Much cleaner display from Scotney than she has managed in previous fights - just needs to finish it off over the last few rounds.

Skips forward, lands a left hook and then gets back out. Roman barely lands a punch in the round.

Scotney vs Roman

20:38 , Matt Verri

Round 6

McGuigan just reassuring Scotney between rounds, telling her that she has the strength advantage over Roman when they get into the clinch.

Lovely right hand from Scotney, she’s working nicely on the back foot here. Jabs landing really well and she’s taking control again.

Great one-two, and now two brilliant uppercuts that snap Roman’s neck back. Scotney’s best round of the fight.

Scotney vs Roman

20:36 , Matt Verri

Round 5

Well then. Roman has come out FLYING at the start of the round, her corner have clearly told her to step on it.

Getting much closer to Scotney and working well on the inside. Roman continues to come forward, walking into Scotney.

That’s a tight round - Roman coming into it as the fight goes on.

Scotney vs Roman

20:33 , Matt Verri

Round 4

Scotney much the quicker of the two when it comes to footwork, finding it easier to move in and out of range.

She’s had some really tough fights in the past - doesn’t look to be a similar affair tonight as she picks the shots at range.

Does look a bit more vulnerable when coming in though, that’s the only time Roman has had any success.

Four rounds, four to Scotney.

Scotney vs Roman

20:29 , Matt Verri

Round 3

Scotney looking increasingly confident. She doesn’t look to be fearing the power of Roman, just marching forward.

Landing the shots and then moving well, Roman struggling to get anything going this round. That’s better though - straight right over the top of Scotney’s jab.

Another busy round from Scotney. Would have to say it’s 3-0.

Scotney vs Roman

20:27 , Matt Verri

Round 2

It’s Scotney in centre ring and pushing the pace, but Roman is enjoying success of her own. Feels like Scotney is going to have to take some punishment if she’s to come through this test.

Probably just about 2-0 to her, but they’ve been tight opening rounds.

Scotney vs Roman

20:24 , Matt Verri

Round 1

First of ten rounds scheduled.

Scotney looking very confident in the ring, landing two big hooks. Roman picking a couple of shots herself, but nothing too worrying for Scotney.

London fighter takes the opening round.

Here we go!

20:18 , Matt Verri

Scotney and Roman are in the ring.

We’ll be getting this one underway in just a couple of minutes!

Busy night...

20:12 , Matt Verri

Quick turnaround for McGuigan - he’s in Ellie Scotney’s corner and she’s next up!

Barely time for to let off a party popper in the Davies Jr dressing room, it’s back to work almost immediately!

More needed...

20:07 , Matt Verri

🗣 'He's not going to win a world title boxing like that.'@EddieHearn speaks on Davies Jr's next steps 👊 pic.twitter.com/r9i3RXlJv9 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 21, 2022

20:04 , Matt Verri

Eddie Hearn insists Davies Jr deserved the decision, as you’d expect.

The man himself admits it was scrappy, but feels he did enough. He certainly pushed the pace, but the cleaner work did come from Molina.

Here we go....

20:00 , Matt Verri

97-94 Molina. 96-94 Davies Jr. 96-94.... Davies Jr!

AND STILL. Wow, Davies Jr gets the decision. Molina and his corner less than impressed with that.

Got to feel the Liverpool man is very fortunate to get that.

Davies Jr vs Molina

19:56 , Matt Verri

Round 10

Both fighters will feel they need a strong final round here, but Molina probably will have the decision if he makes it through this.

It’s Davies Jr forcing the pace, as he has done for pretty much the entire fight. Pushing Molina right back, but the American turns back into the centre of the ring. Davies Jr really needs a big finish.

That doesn’t help, lovely left hook from Molina - Daveis Jr takes it well.

Guess what? Molina is on the canvas again. Once more it’s not a knockdown. And again. Imagine plenty will be said about this post-fight.

And that’s the final bell. Davies Jr certainly takes the final round, but it’s unlikely to be enough.

Davies Jr vs Molina

19:52 , Matt Verri

Round 9

Are Davies Jr’s legs back? We’re about to find out!

It’s a slow start to the round from the Liverpool man, who probably isn’t sure himself is he’s fully recovered.

He grows into it though, big body shot fired in and that’s much better from Davies Jr. That’s a really good round, considering what came in the eighth.

To the final three minutes we go. Maybe Molina just about it.

Davies Jr vs Molina

19:48 , Matt Verri

Round 8

Tight round... BUT DAVIES JR IS BADLY HURT WITH 40 SECONDS TO GO!

McGuigan has the towel in hand as Davies Jr staggers back onto the ropes, Molina charges forward and looks for the big right hand to finish this.

And another big shot lands! Legs completely gone for Davies Jr... who just about makes it to the bell.

Huge round for Molina.

Davies Jr vs Molina

19:44 , Matt Verri

Round 7

Both corners increasingly animated - they know this fight is in the balance going into the final few rounds.

For what must be the sixth or seventh time, Molina touches the canvas and the referee steps in to pause proceedings. Make that eight, he tumbles down again under no real pressure as Davies Jr comes in. Davies Jr’s corner furious.

And now Molina has fallen through the ropes! What is going on?! Once again, it’s not a knockdown. Bizarre from Molina.

Amongst all that there was the occasional punch landed. Anyone’s fight!

Davies Jr vs Molina

19:40 , Matt Verri

Round 6

Great start to the round from Davies Jr, pushing Molina right back and landing three or four hurtful shots. Whatever McGuigan told him between rounds is working, he’s come out firing.

Davies Jr has him back on the ropes and is not letting Molina roll out of the clinch, making it increasingly messy which will suit the Liverpool man just fine.

Molina with some classy shots towards the end of the three minutes, but that’s Davies Jr’s round.

Davies Jr vs Molina

19:36 , Matt Verri

Round 5

Molina’s corner not impressed with the referee, offering plenty of advice which he’ll appreciate no doubt.

Lovely right hand catches Davies Jr and he certainly felt that, but again he’s able to recover. He’s got to keep pushing the pace, Molina very comfortable just moving around on the back foot.

American lands to the body and the head, he continues to look extremely comfortable in there despite Davies Jr trying to force the pressure.

Halfway stage of the fight - Molina in charge you feel.

Davies Jr vs Molina

19:32 , Matt Verri

Round 4

“Don’t be on those ropes like that - you need to be where we can see you working.” Instructions from Molina’s corner are clear.

He’s listened too, briefly moving back onto the ropes and then moving away back into the centre of the ring. Much better.

Davies Jr looks good when they’re in the clinch and at close-quarters, Molina is keeping his distance now though and picking his punches. Good straight right from Davies Jr lands and he bends down touching the canvas - not a knockdown, he was being pushed down.

Both fighters having success and landing eye-catching shots. Another tight round - Molina just edging it through four.

Davies Jr vs Molina

19:28 , Matt Verri

Round 3

Molina continues to look by far the sharper fighter, landing off the back foot at will. Davies Jr responds with good work to the body though - been an entertaining fight so far.

This is the Davies Jr gameplan - pushing his opponent back onto the ropes and letting the punches go on the inside. Trying to negate Molina’s movement.

McGuigan impressed as he man throws a nice combination, again with Molina leaning back on the ropes.

That’s Davies Jr’s best round of the fight, but he may well trail 2-1.

Davies Jr vs Molina

19:24 , Matt Verri

Round 2

Molina picking his shots beautifully off the back foot, looking so confident here.

Taking a bit of punishment here as Davies Jr punishes his opponent back onto the ropes, working on the inside.

Blood coming from the side of Davies Jr’s head, as he get caughts with another left hook. Liverpool fighter is trying to rough Molina up and the American isn’t happy as he gets caught by Davies Jr leading with his head.

Even round - tough to give it either way.

Davies Jr vs Molina

19:19 , Matt Verri

Round 1

Confident start from Davies Jr, taking centre ring and dictating the pace in the early stages.

CAUGHT THERE THOUGH! Molina tags Davies Jr with a left hook and the Liverpool man stumbles forward, his knees briefly giving way.

Looks to have his legs back underneath him now, but he gets caught again coming forward. Molina landing some big shots when the pair exchanged.

It’s the American who takes the opening round.

19:15 , Matt Verri

Shane McGuigan in the corner for Davies Jr, who has joined his opponent in the ring.

Ten rounds scheduled - time to get this one underway!

First fight of the main undercard!

19:12 , Matt Verri

Here we go then, Molina is on his way to the ring. Davies Jr will soon follow.

Both fighters at a bit of a cross-roads in their career - important to build some momentum with a victory tonight.

(PA)

Before that...

19:08 , Matt Verri

First up on the main undercard though, it’s Robbie Davies Jr up against Javier Molina.

Davies Jr puts his WBA Continental super-lightweight title on the line - he’ll be looking for a statement win. Three defeats on his record in his professional career, including against Lewis Ritson back in 2019.

Step up for Scotney

19:00 , Matt Verri

So Ellie Scotney is in action for the fifth time in her professional career - four fights, four wins so far. All on points.

She faces the experienced Maria Cecilia Roman, the 39-year-old who lost her world title to Ebanie Bridges in Leeds earlier this year.

In Roman’s 21 professional fights she’s never won by stoppage either, so don’t expect this to be over quickly!

. @elliescotney_ faces another step 🆙 against former world champ Maria Cecilia Roman #BuatsiRichards pic.twitter.com/wQIEx3UNpV — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 20, 2022

What’s to come...

18:53 , Matt Verri

A reminder of what we have to look forward to tonight.

Four undercard fights left plus the main event - strap yourselves in!

Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards

Chantelle Cameron vs Victoria Moelia Bustos

Alen Babic vs Adam Balski

Robbie Davies Jr vs Javier Molina

Ellie Scotney vs Maria Cecilia Roman

Strong display from Defreitas earlier

18:48 , Matt Verri

Richards eyeing success in and out of the ring

18:40 , Matt Verri

Craig Richards is hoping to be snapped up by Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window and team up with Eberechi Eze after first knocking out Joshua Buatsi at the O2 tonight.

Boxer Richards and Palace midfielder Eze have traded sports in recent weeks – Richards taking a penalty at Selhurst Park and Eze lacing up his gloves in the gym for a sparring session.

Discussing the link-up, the London fighter explained: “He goes to my church and I was talking about when Patrick Vieira signs me. He said he’d love to try boxing and came up the following Tuesday. He’s a good fighter, he picked it up quite well, he must have a brain for it.”

As for who was better at the other’s sport, he insisted it was no contest. “I told him I’m going to be Palace’s star striker when I get signed!” he said.

Read Matt Majendie’s full piece here

(Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

So far tonight...

18:34 , Matt Verri

Four fights have already taken place at the 02 tonight.

Cheavon Clarke, Cyrus Pattinson, John Hedges and Shiloh Defreitas have all secured comfortable wins.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has put forward Clarke as a potential opponent for Jake Paul - wouldn’t hold your breath.

On the undercard...

18:28 , Matt Verri

Robbie Davies Jr. defends his WBA Continental super lightweight title against Javier Molina, while there is world title action on the bill as Chantelle Cameron puts here WBC and IBF belts on the line against Victoria Moelia Bustos.

Alen Babic is also on the bill, in what should be an entertaining bout against Adam Balski, and Ellie Scotney has her fifth professional fight as she faces Maria Cecilia Roman.

Plenty to look forward to!

Main event prediction

18:16 , Matt Verri

There is no doubting that Richards has been tested more than Buatsi in the professional ranks, with that Dmitry Bivol bout last year surely standing him in good stead.

For that reason it’s difficult to know exactly how good Buatsi is, or can be. Everything we’ve seen of him has been incredibly impressive, and with Virgil Hunter in the corner there is no reason why he can’t go all the way in the division.

He now faces a real step up in quality and it’s a chance for him to put a statement win on his resume.

All of Buatsi’s last ten wins have come inside the distance and while the fight will perhaps be closer than the odds would suggest, he is expected to be the classier fighter in the ring.

Richards will make it an uncomfortable night and has the chin and stamina to take the fight deep, but Buatsi’s power may well eventually tell late on.

Buatsi to win by stoppage, round nine.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Buatsi vs Richards

18:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Buatsi vs Richards is being broadcast live on sports video streaming service DAZN. Fans can subscribe to DAZN for £7.99 a month.

The service can be viewed on smart TVs in addition to other devices such as computers, mobiles, gaming consoles and tablets.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us, including full undercard coverage!

Start time

18:01 , Matt Verri

The main undercard is set to get underway at 7pm BST, with the rings for the main event scheduled for 10:15pm BST.

As ever, that is subject to change depending on the length of fights on the card.

We’ll be here regardless though, don’t you worry...

Good evening!

17:53 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards at the O2 Arena.

The all-British clash has long been talked about and is finally upon us, with the winner set to push on towards world level at light-heavyweight.

Buatsi goes into the fight as the favourite and with an unbeaten record, but Richards won’t be paying attention to any of that and it’s he who has fought at the higher level.

We’ll have full coverage of the main event, as well as the undercard with Alen Babic and Chantelle Cameron among those in action. Stay tuned!