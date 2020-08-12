Northern Vertex Intercepts High Grade Mineralization of 21.8 GPT Gold & 211.48 GPT Silver Over 6.1 Meters, Including 69.3 GPT (2.02 OZ) Gold & 716 GPT Silver Over 1.5 Meters at Moss Mine, Arizona

High-Grade Ruth Vein Adjacent to Open-Pit Intercepts 15.2 Meters of 9.11 gpt Gold and 85.99 gpt Silver Including 6.1 Meters of 21.8 gpt Gold & 211.48 gpt Silver; and 1.5 Meters of 69.3 gpt Gold (2.02 ounces of Gold) & 716 gpt Silver, HIGH GRADES TYPICAL OF ORE SHOOTS MINED IN THE OATMAN DISTRICT

Emerging Discovery at West Oatman ; Drilling Intercepts of 53.3 Meters of 0.81 gpt Gold & 14.77 gpt Silver

Significant Gold Grades Intercepted on Strike and 1.2 Km West of Current Open pit

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") is pleased to announce initial results from the multi-phase drilling and resource expansion program (the "Program") underway at the Moss Mine in NW Arizona. Drilling has successfully intercepted high-grade gold and widespread district scale mineralization within a 2-kilometer radius of mining operations. The Moss Mine land holdings are contained within Arizona's historic Oatman Mining District, recognized for its numerous high-grade gold discoveries.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (CNW Group/Northern Vertex Mining Corp.) More

Ken Berry, President & CEO stated: "We are very pleased to report high-grade gold results and widespread gold and silver mineralization from our current drilling and resource expansion program at Moss. Importantly, results from the Gold Bridge and Ruth Vein areas underscore the potential for the unification of the west and center pits and expansion of the center pit to the south to incorporate the former producing, high-grade Ruth Vein. Moreover, results within the West Extension show good continuity to the current resource with sporadic higher-grade intersections along a strike-length of more than 1.2 kilometers. We believe continued drilling within this area has the potential to add significant gold ounces to the Moss Mine Resource. Results at West Oatman show excellent potential for both high-grade and bulk tonnage mineralization. This area is considered as a prime target for a maiden resource and expansion of active operations as the emerging West Oatman trend is only two kilometers south of the active leach pad."

Initial results from Northern Vertex's drill campaign, follows three consecutive quarters of increased gold production and record revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 at the Moss Gold Mine (see news release dated July 14, 2020). To date, the Company has completed 54 holes from its ongoing drill program totaling 6,902 meters, and has received results from 34 holes highlighted by the following drilling information:

High-Grade Gold Intercepted in Ruth Vein in Close Proximity to Moss Open pit

Hole AR20-286R returned 15.2 meters of 9.11 gpt gold and 85.99 gpt silver including 6.1 meters of 21.8 gpt gold and 211.48 gpt silver and 1.5 meters of 69.3 gpt gold (2.02 ounces of gold) and 716 gpt silver within; (estimated true width is calculated to be 85% of the drilled intercept).

including and and and within; (estimated true width is calculated to be 85% of the drilled intercept). Hole AR20-255R returned 3.0 meters of 3.73 gpt gold and 22.85 gpt silver.

Resource Expansion within the 5.6Km Mineralized Moss Vein

Hole AR20-251R returned 6.1 meters of 0.93 gpt gold in the West Extension area, representing significant mineralization on strike and 1.2 km to the west of the current boundary of the Moss open-pit

in the West Extension area, representing significant mineralization on strike and 1.2 km to the west of the current boundary of the Moss open-pit Holes AR20-246R intercepted 21.3 meters of 0.57 gpt gold and AR20-248R returned 25.9 meters of 0.5 gpt gold indicating extensive mineralization at Gold Bridge , located in the pillar between the Center pit and the West pit

and AR20-248R returned 25.9 meters of 0.5 gpt gold indicating extensive mineralization at , located in the pillar between the Center pit and the West pit Hole AR20-253R in Midwest returned intercepts of 45.7 meters of 0.323 gpt gold and 1.21 gpt silver; 4.6 meters of 0.442 gpt gold and 1.53 gpt silver; 3.0 meters of 1.182 gpt gold and 0.7 gpt silver and 4.6 meters of 0.539 gpt gold and 0.76 gpt silver. Hole AR20-253R, located in Midwest, was drilled into disseminated mineralization over a wide area for which insufficient information is available at this stage to determine deposit characteristics and true width of the intercept.

Emerging Discovery to Feed Hub & Spoke Production Model

Hole AR20-259R at the West Oatman intercepted 53.3 meters of 0.81 gpt gold and 14.77 gpt silver including 10.7 meters of 2.22 gpt gold and 55.13 gpt silver. Currently there is insufficient information to determine the true width of the intercept.

Drilling Discussion and Assay Results Overview

The Program continues with two reverse circulation drill rigs, which are expected to remain on the property until October 2020. The Program has focused on several high-priority exploration targets, which include:

Ruth Vein: a high-grade gold vein with historic production, which runs parallel to the Moss Mine open pit

a high-grade gold vein with historic production, which runs parallel to the Moss Mine open pit Gold Bridge Zone : mineralized area between the Center and West pits

: mineralized area between the Center and West pits West and Midwest Extensions : 1.7km mineral trend adjacent to current operations and on strike with the Moss Vein

: 1.7km mineral trend adjacent to current operations and on strike with the Moss Vein West Oatman : 3km mineral trend located approximately 2km south from the Moss mineral trend

: 3km mineral trend located approximately 2km south from the Moss mineral trend Eastern Extension: 1.5-kilometer mineral trend adjacent to current Moss Mine Operations

The Ruth Vein

The Ruth Vein is a former producing high-grade vein subparallel to the Moss Vein and dipping north back towards the Moss Vein. An objective of the 2020 drill program is to find high-grade ore shoots within the Ruth Vein and to test the downdip intersection of the Ruth and Moss veins, with the goal of developing higher grade resources and expanding the pit to the south. The Ruth Vein outcrops less than 500 feet south of the Center open-pit boundary. Current drilling demonstrates continuous down-dip gold mineralization from a surface outcrop for at least 260 feet longitudinally and to at least 215 feet below the surface. Eight holes have been completed to date, testing the strike and depth of the Ruth Vein with assays having been received for three holes and are provided in the table below.

Story continues