BTTF writer asks for censored version to be destroyed

Back to the Future screenwriter Bob Gale has weighed in on the divisive censored version of the second movie, which was streaming on Netflix.

According to Gale Universal Studios is to blame for the edit, which cut out one particular moment in Part II, where Marty McFly discovers the Oh La La magazine in the sports almanac dustcover – the front page is never shown here, unlike in the theatrical version.

Chatting to The Hollywood Reporter, Bob explained why Netflix shouldn't be held accountable, after fans of the franchise voiced their confusion.

"The blame is on Universal who somehow furnished Netflix an edited version of the movie. I learned about it some 10 days ago from an eagle-eyed fan and had the studio rectify the error," he confirmed.

"The version now running is the uncensored, unedited, original version."

Bob went on to reveal: "Apparently, this was a foreign version – which neither director Robert Zemeckis nor I even knew existed – for some country that had a problem with the Oh La La magazine cover.

" I asked that the studio destroy this version. FYI, Netflix does not edit films — they only run the versions that are supplied to them. So they're blameless.

" You can direct your ire at Universal, but I think they will be a lot more careful in the future — and with 'the future.'"

All three Back to the Future movies are available to stream on Netflix.



