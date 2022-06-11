BTS's "For Youth" Is a Love Letter Dedicated to Their Fans

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: BTS perform onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

To commemorate nine years in the music industry, BTS have dropped a three-disc anthology album titled "Proof." While the album largely consists of past hits, the world's biggest mainstream K-pop group added three new tracks to the mix, including the lead single "Yet to Come," which received a meaningful visual treatment, and two additional previously unreleased songs: "Run BTS" and "For Youth." As fans put on the record and relive the hits that made them a lifelong stan, many may wonder about the inspiration behind the closing track, "For Youth."

The song's placement on the album is undoubtedly intentional, as it's dedicated to the the K-pop phenom's avid fanbase. Though the track primarily consists of Korean lyrics, you can check out the English translation of "For Youth" (via Genius) ahead, and read on to learn more about the meaning behind the lyrics.

BTS's "For Youth" Lyrics in English

SAMPLE (J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jin)

I want you forever

I want to be forever with you, aah

Forever we are young

Lily among the raindrops

This running maze that wanders

Forever we are young

Even if you fall and get hurt

Endlessly running towards the dream

INTRO (Jungkook, Jin, V)

If I never met you

Oh! What am I like, baby

Every time I miss you (miss you)

Those words that have became a habit

(It's so true)

VERSE 1 (V, Jin, Jimin)

When I opened my eyes 10 years ago

I was watching around Nonhyeon-dong

I cried so easily when you laugh

Whеn I just looked back after many seasons

You always hеre with us together

And every second was forever, oh

VERSE 2 (RM)

Mind's unmeasurable

My life was slipping

When your head hits the pillow

I didn't want to wake up tonight (wake up)

Now you are here

This a new home to me

I'll be back anytime

Baby, don't you worry

This road we walk

Everything will be a way

CHORUS (V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook)

If I never met you

Oh! What am I like, baby

Every time I miss you (miss you)

Those words that have became a habit

(It's so true)

You're my best friend

For the rest of my life

VERSE 3 (J-Hope, SUGA)

One, two, three, our sun

Can't forget every moment

Oh! My spring day

I was like myself

Thanks to the flower that took responsibility

Your countless words that comforted me

That's what made myself

Yes, you're my youth

Again, my youth, my grateful friend

My pride, heaven, and love

It was dark everywhere

In the meantime, a ray of light

I'm really glad it's you

We shine because we are together

VERSE 4 (Jimin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jin)

Running, fall again

Get myself up

Falling down, oh

Would you give me your hand

How many times will it happen

If you are tired, you can rest awhile

Waiting for you, I'm always here

Daydreaming about us facing

Really don't wanna say it, but

CHORUS (Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook)

If I never met you

Oh! What am I like, baby

Every time I miss you (miss you)

Those words that have become a habit

(It's so true)

You're my best friend

For the rest of my life

I wish I could turn back time

OUTRO (Jimin, Jin, V)

When everything was easy at that time

(At that time)

I Should've told you more (told you)

I'll be with you

For the rest of my life

Oh! Oh!

Rest of my life

Listen to BTS's "For Youth"

What Do BTS's "For Youth" Lyrics Mean?

"For Youth" pays homage to the long-standing dynamic between ARMYs and the band they propelled to stardom. The opening seconds of the track feature a snippet of fans chanting the words to BTS's "Epilogue: Forever Young" from the "HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life/Youth" era. Keen listeners immediately tried to decipher which stage performance made it onto the album - but regardless of the audio's origin, there's something poetic about including fans in a song that's basically a love letter addressed to them, thanking them for their love and support over the years. It's no coincidence, then, that "For Youth" was placed on the tracklist for the third disc, which carries unreleased remixes and demo versions, carefully curated for dedicated fans who have long relished the BTS outtakes.

The song's lyrics suggest that the band attributes their endurance and strength to ARMYs' unwavering admiration. Having gained worldwide prominence at an early age, the group members talk about how they can't look back on their younger years without associating them with the kindness fans showed them when they needed it most. In the third verse, SUGA and J-Hope sing, "Your countless words that comforted me," followed by lyrics reflecting back on that time: "Yes, you're my youth / Again, my youth, my grateful friend / My pride, heaven, and love / It was dark everywhere / In the meantime, a ray of light."

During a sit-down segment with Spotify on June 9, the band talked about BTS's past eras and the period when their careers really started to ramp up (their Korean words translated here into English subtitles). "For 'Wings' and 'Love Yourself,' many things happened," J-Hope said. "ARMY had been supporting us a lot so that BTS could exist now." RM added, "We could win the Billboard Music Awards and get huge applause, thanks to ARMY. Also, for the first time, we performed at the AMAs. Looking back even now, it was a miracle to us."

Jimin concluded: "At that time, I received a lot of comfort from ARMY. I am very thankful to them." The new track makes that even more abundantly clear.