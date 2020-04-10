BTS is Throwing the Ultimate Virtual Concert Weekend and the ARMY Have a Chance to Participate

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Get ready, ARMY! BTS fans all over the world have been hit with concert postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the boys are now making up for it with a special concert event.

An online concert weekend called BANG BANG CON will be taking place from April 18-19, 2020. Starting at 12 PM KST each day (11 PM EST and 8 PM PST, April 17-18) fans can check out the official BANGTANTV YouTube channel to watch some of BTS's previous concert tours and musters.

"On the first day, fans will be able to watch 2015 BTS Live: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage, 2016 BTS Live: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy : Episode II The Red Bullet and BTS 3rd Muster [ARMY.ZIP+]," BigHit announced in a press release.

"The following day will play 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour in Seoul, 2017 Trilogy Epiosde III The Wings Tour The Final, BTS 4th Muster [HAPPY EVER AFTER] and BTS World Tour Love Yourself Seoul," BigHit continued.

Also, ARMY members know that the best part of the concert is seeing all the ARMY Bombs, BTS's official light stick, glowing across the arena as they change in realtime to go along with the songs that the band is singing. BigHit also announced that they added a new feature that will allow anyone to connect their ARMY Bomb through the Weverse app so it can light up along with the concert that is airing, so it's like you're really there!

So get your ARMY Bomb ready and make sure you got your fan chants on point cause this is will be a BTS concert like no other!

