BTS talk 'Dynamite' No. 1 hit achievement, thank their Army fans and look to the future

BTS decided to release "Dynamite," their latest disco pop single, with one wholesome purpose, as explained by leader RM during the group's interview with USA TODAY last month:

"The goal of 'Dynamite' is really simple... to explore the world with positive vibes and energy," he said. "We’ve been through all the sadness and desperation but with this song and performance we just hope the world gets more positive."

And now, with this single, the South Korean super group just scored another major milestone, debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1. This is not only the group's first No. 1, it is also the first for any international group.

The group's members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — held a press conference to answer questions about this top achievement in their music career, as well as thank fans, known as Army, and talk about upcoming goals.

When asked about their feelings regarding the achievement, the members expressed their immense gratitude for Army, but also talked about their disbelief and how they first reacted to the news. BTS said that while achieving a No. 1 song had always been a goal, it also felt unimaginable.

J-Hope said, "Reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100, we never imagined it. It still feels like a dream. I don't know if this is reality, I am still shaking, I am still excited. We started this because we love music, because we love dancing, I am very happy and excited that our sincerity resonated. The energy we received from our fans allowed us to keep going."

Jungkook said, "I wasn't sure if what I was looking at was really real. I was just out of it for a little bit. It's really our Army who helped us reach this milestone... Since we have that result, we want to reach for even more heights." Jungkook also celebrated his birthday on the same day as the chart announcement, declaring it a "huge birthday present."

V said he never thought BTS would be under such a global spotlight, coming from small provinces in South Korea and starting out in their small practice studios. Those memories are still fresh: "All of the difficulties we had to go through... all of these are pleasant and sweet memories and that really amplifies the joy I have now."

Jimin said he cried after learning the news around 4 a.m. in Korea, and stayed up crying and talking to the other members about this major achievement. He said this accomplishment felt like a reward for all the work they had done. He also said this made him realize how much he wanted to perform for Army again.

Due to the pandemic, BTS had to postpone their world tour, which was scheduled to take place this summer.

RM, the group's leader, said that earlier this year they had many plans, including the tour, that fell through. However, he said he wants to remember 2020 as the year they tried their best despite the circumstances: "I hope we can look back and say we tried our best, we couldn't go on tour and meet our fans, but we had these achievements."

Of course, BTS have to thank Army, a fandom of devoted, loyal and supportive people who have been striving to make sure BTS are recognized for their music. That hard work is never lost on BTS, who took immediately to their social media accounts after the No. 1 announcement to thank Army worldwide.

Jin said Army are the people he always wants to share good news with, and that "'Dynamite' was a song we worked on, that began with our desire to enjoy together with our fans, and amidst this enjoyment we were able to reach this goal. It is because of Army that we exist, and we want to continue giving this happiness and joy to Army."

