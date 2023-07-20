BTS star Jung Kook says solo projects will boost band when they reform

Jung Kook performed his new single during his Radio 1 Live Lounge appearance

BTS star Jung Kook says the band's solo projects will make them more powerful when they reform.

The superstar boyband are currently on a break while some members serve in the South Korean military.

It's left the rest, Jung Kook included, free to launch their own material - and he's just released a single, Seven.

He told Radio 1's Live Lounge the solo work would allow each member to explore their tastes, and then make sure they come back stronger when they reform.

Jung Kook performed Seven and a cover of Oasis' Let There Be Love when he appeared on Radio 1 earlier.

He also spoke to hosts Rickie, Melvin and Charlie about his solo material and the future of BTS.

"It's good that we all have time to grow individually through our solo projects that reflect our own tastes," he told them through a translator.

"After this time of personal growth our synergy will be much more powerful as one team.

"I can't wait to perform on stage with all our BTS members."

Jung Kook and the other BTS boys are expected to reform in about two years once their military service is complete

Jung Kook's appearance on Radio 1 caused hysteria among BTS fans, with the hashtag #JUNGKOOKLIVELOUNGE quickly going to the top of Twitter's trends.

And he also spoke in English to send a message to his fans - known as the BTS Army.

"I know how much love and support you're sending me and I can't thank you enough," he said.

"Love you all."

BTS have become a global sensation since their debut 10 years ago, and are credited with helping to boost the profile of Korean culture worldwide.

They've previously been named as the world's best-selling artists beating the likes of Taylor Swift and Adele.

And the group were the first Korean act to score a chart-topping album in the UK.

Their management have said BTS members expect to reform "around 2025" after fulfilling their military service duties.

You can hear Jung's Live Lounge performance on BBC Sounds.

