BTS Perform Their Megahit "Butter" at the American Music Awards, and Our Hearts Are Melting

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

The ARMY's hearts are probably still melting like butter after BTS's energetic performance at the 2021 American Music Awards. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope - clad in butter yellow suits, of course - pulled out all the stops when they performed their smooth megahit "Butter" on the AMAs stage. Not only did BTS close the AMAs with perfectly choreographed dance moves, the K-pop band won big in three categories, including artist of the year.

In May, "Butter" skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks. Three months later, BTS released their "Butter" remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The Grammy-winning rapper was set to take the AMAs stage with BTS for the first time, but on Nov. 20, she was forced to pull out of the show due to an "unexpected personal matter." "Butter" holds the record for the biggest debut for a remix in Spotify's history with 6.7 million streams.

Check out a clip of BTS's "Butter" performance below!