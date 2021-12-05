Will BTS Perform at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards? Here's Why It Could Happen

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS attend 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) are one of the most highly-anticipated award shows of the year. They're always stacked with appearances from all of our favorite celebrities, making it a can't-miss ceremony. This year, Mnet announced a total of 12 groups will take the stage at the 2021 MAMA, including TXT, ENHYPEN, and Stray Kids. Surprisingly, there was one big name that was left off the list: BTS, who has attended the event every year since their debut in 2013.

The septet has put on some of the best MAMA performances in history, which is why fans were upset to hear the group might not be at the show this year. ARMYs shouldn't lose hope yet, however. Since there are still a few days left until the ceremony takes place on Dec. 11, BTS could be announced to appear at the last minute. So, what are the chances BTS will be at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards? Let's take a look.

Will BTS Be in South Korea For the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?

Most of BTS' December schedule still remains a mystery, so their MAMAs appearance is still up in the air. So far, all ARMYs know is that on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and on Thursday, Dec. 2, BTS was in Los Angeles for their final two Permission to Dance on Stage concerts. Then, on Friday, Dec. 3, the group performed at 102.7 KIIS FM's annual Jingle Ball festival, where they celebrated Jin's 29th birthday. The 2021 Melon Music Awards are on Dec. 4, but since they take place all the way in Korea, it wouldn't be possible for the guys to attend the show in person (although they could send fans a virtual message instead). With this in mind, BTS could remain in the United States for a few more days after their Jingle Ball concert, especially since they might attend the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Santa Monica, CA. After all, they're up for four nominations, including group of 2021, song of 2021, and music video of 2021. If BTS does attend the PCAs, they'll have four days to get back to Korea to appear at the MAMA on Saturday, Dec. 11. Mnet still has time to announce BTS as attendees, so fans should be on the lookout for any last-minute announcements.

Will BTS Perform at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?

If BTS attends the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, it's likely the group will perform on the show as well, since their singles "Butter," "Permission to Dance," and "My Universe" were some of the biggest songs of the year.

Even if BTS is unable to attend, ARMYs might still get a virtual performance from the group. BTS performed remotely at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Most recently, they performed "Butter" virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, so they could totally do the same for the 2021 MAMA. Nothing is set in stone just yet, so anything could happen.