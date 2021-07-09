BTS: People break free of COVID-19 face masks in joyful 'Permission to Dance' music video

BTS fans don't need anyone's permission to dance to this new bop.

The South Korean boy band dropped their new single "Permission to Dance" at midnight Friday, along with a music video that saw the bandmates dancing in the desert while clad in denim and other clothing inspired by the American West, accessorized with cowboy hats and boots.

Throughout the video, the bandmates dance and sing about breaking free as a waitress, office workers and other people remove their face masks.

"We don't need to worry / 'Cause when we fall, we know how to land," the band sings. "Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight / Cause we don't need permission to dance"

A teaser video released Tuesday featured a newspaper bearing the headline: "2022 The Beginning of a A New Era Goodbye COVID-19."

"Permission to Dance" is the band's third song written entirely in English, following 2020's "Dynamite" and "Butter," which dropped in May. Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid co-wrote the song.

The song is part of the band's "Butter" CD single, which is also out Friday and includes four tracks: "Butter," "Permission to Dance," "Butter (Instrumental) and "Permission to Dance (Instrumental)."

On Thursday, fans celebrated the 8-year anniversary of the official Twitter handle for BTS dubbing the band's fanbase the "A.R.M.Y."

"Butter," the K-pop group's second song performed fully in English, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, unseating Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U." After the song's release, BTS became the seventh artists to earn their first four Hot 100 No. 1 in less than a year, joining the likes of The Beatles and Mariah Carey, according to Billboard.

"Butter" had 32.2 million U.S. streams and 242,800 units sold in the week ending May 27, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also drew 18.1 million radio airplay audience impressions.

Topping the charts (again) isn’t all BTS accomplished with “Butter.” RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook used their superstar glow to break a handful of world records.

The song's music video was the biggest premiere in YouTube history, drawing in 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its May 21 premiere. BTS broke its own record that was set when “Dynamite” attracted 3 million concurrent viewers, according to the official YouTube blog.

The video also set a new all-time record for YouTube video views in the first 24 hours, garnering over 108.2 million in the first day, according to YouTube. (No surprise, but the previous record holder was BTS when “Dynamite” got 101.1 million in 24 hours.) As of April, BTS became the most streamed group on Spotify, with about 16.3 billion streams (Coldplay previously held this record).

Earlier this year, BTS made history as the first Korean pop act to receive a Grammy nod. At a global press conference for “Butter," the group didn’t shy away from their lofty hopes and expectations.

“We are thinking of the Grammys," said RM when posed with a question about “Butter” receiving recognition from the Recording Academy. “We will do whatever we can to set (winning a Grammy) as a goal.”

