BTS Member V Is Reportedly CELINE's New Brand Ambassador

Following in the footsteps of his bandmates, V is reportedly the latest BTS member to sign a deal with a luxury brand.

The 27-year-old, real name Kim Tae-hyung, seems to have partnered with CELINE as the label's newest brand ambassador, joining BLACKPINK's Lisa and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum. The three stars previously attended Hedi Slimane's Summer 2023 menswear show together, creating a viral moment on social media.

While the news isn't official as of writing, Les Echos -- a French media outlet owned by CELINE's parent company LVMH -- wrote about the influence of K-pop in fashion in an article about Paris Fashion Week Men's. In addition to mentioning Jimin, who was recently named global brand ambassador for Dior, the article notes that V just signed a deal with CELINE.

With BTS' collective brand deal with Louis Vuitton expired, fashion houses have been rushing to partner with the group's members over the past month. In mid-January, Jimin was chosen as Dior's ambassador, shortly followed by Suga for Valentino.

Stay tuned as we learn more about V's potential partnership with CELINE.