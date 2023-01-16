BTS Member Jimin Is Dior's Latest Global Brand Ambassador

BTS member Jimin is the newest global brand ambassador for Dior. The artist joins fellow K-pop artists BLACKPINK's Jisoo, EXO's Sehun and Astro's Cha Eunwoo, after BTS signed with Louis Vuitton as a group two years ago in April 2021 -- a partnership that has now ended.

Dior's relationship with the 27-year-old began when Kim Jones created outfits for BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, while the musician, as part of BTS, has worked with a wide range of global companies such as Samsung and McDonald's.

The French House announced in a statement, "The singer, dancer and songwriter Jimin of 21st Century pop icon BTS is now a Dior global ambassador. This special bond seals, more than ever, his friendship with the house and Kim Jones, who had designed, in 2019, the stage outfits of his band BTS. The South Korean artist new embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style modernity with a timeless signature." With Jimin individually signing with a brand, this means that other members may do the same with other houses, as have groups like BLACKPINK and NewJeans in the past few years.

As of now, it's unclear what this partnership is going to look like as BTS members are planning to enlist in the South Korean military after announcing their indefinite hiatus. However, it's worth noting that Jimin doesn't have to join the military until 2025 considering his age. So far, Jin is the only member of the septet to have enlisted in the army.

The news comes after Jimin dropped a collaborative single titled "VIBE" with Taeyang of Big Bang just ahead of the weekend.