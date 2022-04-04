BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance

BTS member J-Hope took a little stumble while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).

During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs but managed to stay on his feet, rejoing the rest of the group and smiling.

“J-Hope makes a recovery that's as smooth as butter after nearly stumbling at the #Grammys,” Variety tweeted alongside a clip of the fall.

J-Hope makes a recovery that's as smooth as butter after nearly stumbling at the #Grammys. https://t.co/AnM2x5A0xZ pic.twitter.com/Wx6Pc2LD2g — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

Content manager Lucas Wiseman also caught the moment and praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”

Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping! pic.twitter.com/s6938UBZsB — Lucas Wiseman (@Lucas_Wiseman) April 4, 2022

Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.

BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.

Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here.