BTS Jimin, Zoë Kravitz, Gal Gadot Front Tiffany & Co.'s "This Is Tiffany" Campaign

Tiffany & Co. celebrates its Tiffany T and HardWear collections in its latest campaign titled "This Is Tiffany."

The visuals are led by the luxury house's brand ambassadors, including the newly-appointed Jimin of BTS, as well as Zoë Kravitz and Gal Gadot. The K-pop star appears in black and white suits paired with chain pieces from the HardWear range and rings and bracelets from the Tiffany T line. The Batman actor also appears in similar outfits, donning the classic jewelry pieces alongside the Wonder Woman star.

"Our 'This Is Tiffany' campaign is an authentic homage to individual style. We may make the jewelry but it’s house ambassadors like Zoë, Jimin of BTS and Gal who give meaning to the collections and make our pieces all their own," Tiffany & Co.'s Alexandre Arnault shared in a press release.

Take a closer look at the "This Is Tiffany" campaign down below. All pieces seen in the visuals are available at Tiffany & Co. stores and online.

